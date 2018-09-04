Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation

Amazon followed Apple to become the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting the online retailer's striking transformation from a profitless bookseller into a disruptive force of commerce and society.

Nike Shares Fall on Plans to Use Colin Kaepernick in Ads

Nike shares fell after announcing plans to feature Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new ad campaign.

Europe Goes Harder on Money Laundering With Record ING Fine

Banking group ING Groep has agreed to pay a record European fine of $899.8 million to settle an investigation by Dutch prosecutors into money laundering failings, as watchdogs scramble to staunch flows of illicit money after a spate of high profile scandals.

Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Transocean Agrees to Acquire Ocean Rig for $2.7 Billion

Transocean agreed to acquire offshore-drilling contractor Ocean Rig in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $2.7 billion in a bid to strengthen its ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling capabilities.

WPP's New CEO Faces Challenges

The ad industry is changing fast. WPP's new chief executive has the unenviable task of convincing investors that the world's largest agency group is still attractive despite tougher competition.

Calpers' Bet on Sacramento's Tallest Tower Splits Board

Sacramento officials are cheering a decision by the California Public Employees' Retirement System to build what would be the city's tallest tower. But some Calpers board members are raising concerns.

Lego Tempers Ambitions for a New, Slow-Growth Era

Lego reported falling sales and sharply lower profit for the first half, but the Danish toy-brick maker said it was making progress in a yearlong turnaround that included a wide-ranging restructuring.

Nordam and Gulfstream Reach Deal on Business Jet Parts Dispute

Nordam Group Inc. has reached a deal with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. that solves the biggest problem on its balance sheet and keeps Gulfstream's business jet lines in production.

Didi Boosting Staff, Safety Measures After Passenger Killings

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology, under fire after the recent killings of two female passengers, said it would expand safety measures and upgrade customer service by adding 3,000 employees.