U.S. Auto Sales Maintain Momentum for Now

Most major auto makers reported increases in U.S. sales in August, though analysts expect consumer demand for new vehicles to cool for the remainder of 2018.

Citigroup Finance Chief to Retire March 1

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top financial executive.

Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation

Amazon followed Apple to become the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting the online retailer's striking transformation from a profitless bookseller into a disruptive force of commerce and society.

Nike's Kaepernick Deal Puts Risk on Display

Shares in the shoe giant fell nearly 3% as the company faced backlash over its decision to put NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick at the center of an ad campaign.

Getty Family to Regain Majority Stake of Getty Images

Stock-photo leader Getty Images Inc. will return to majority ownership by the Getty family, roughly six years after private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. bought a majority stake.

Europe Goes Harder on Money Laundering With Record ING Fine

Banking group ING Groep has agreed to pay a record European fine of $899.8 million to settle an investigation by Dutch prosecutors into money laundering failings, as watchdogs scramble to staunch flows of illicit money after a spate of high profile scandals.

Abraaj Shortlists Bidders for Unit; Brookfield Enters Race

More than 10 private-equity firms including Canadian real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management have emerged as contenders to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to an email sent to investors reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Southwestern Energy to Sell Fayetteville Shale Business

Southwestern Energy has reached a deal to sell its Fayetteville shale business for about $1.87 billion, as the natural-gas producer sharpens its focus on energy-exploration activity in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

After Probes, U.S. Declines to Prosecute U.K. Drilling Firm Ensco

U.S. authorities won't prosecute U.K. oil-rig drilling operator Ensco PLC, which was being investigated for possible foreign-bribery violations, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Sanofi Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business.