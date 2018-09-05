Log in
09/05/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Citigroup Finance Chief to Retire March 1

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top finance executive. 

 
Sanofi Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business. 

 
Abraaj Shortlists Bidders for Unit; Brookfield Enters Race

More than 10 private-equity firms including Canadian real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management have emerged as contenders to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to an email sent to investors reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Dolan Family Sues Altice Over News 12 Staffing Levels

Members of Cablevision's founding family are suing the company that took over the cable operator in 2016, accusing it of violating a merger agreement by laying off workers at television news stations serving the New York metropolitan area. 

 
Getty Family to Regain Majority Stake of Getty Images

Stock-photo leader Getty Images Inc. will return to majority ownership by the Getty family, roughly six years after private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. bought a majority stake. 

 
21st Century Fox Strikes Deal With Premier Boxing Champions

21st Century Fox has struck a four-year agreement with Premier Boxing Champions for the rights to carry fights on the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports 1 cable channel and pay-per-view, starting in December. 

 
U.S. Auto Sales Maintain Momentum for Now

Most major auto makers reported increases in U.S. sales in August, though analysts expect consumer demand for new vehicles to cool for the remainder of 2018. 

 
WPP's New CEO Faces Challenges

The ad industry is changing fast. WPP's new chief executive has the unenviable task of convincing investors that the world's largest agency group is still attractive despite tougher competition. 

 
ADT's CEO to Retire in November

ADT Inc.'s chief executive plans on retiring less than a year after the security company completed its initial public offering. 

 
Agios Pharmaceuticals Plans to Pump Cash Into R&D

Agios Pharmaceuticals is pumping money into research as commercial operations ramp up, a stage at which other drugmakers might be tempted to shift capital away from the product pipeline.

