Blood-Testing Firm Theranos to Dissolve After Fraud Scandal

Theranos, the blood-testing company accused of perpetrating Silicon Valley's biggest fraud, will formally dissolve. The move comes after prosecutors filed criminal charges against founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Dolan Family Sues Altice Over News 12 Staffing Levels

Members of Cablevision's founding family are suing the company that took over the cable operator in 2016, accusing it of violating a merger agreement by laying off workers at television news stations serving the New York metropolitan area.

Getty Family to Regain Majority Stake of Getty Images

Stock-photo leader Getty Images Inc. will return to majority ownership by the Getty family, roughly six years after private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. bought a majority stake.

Nike's Kaepernick Deal Puts Risk on Display

Nike shares fell more than 3% as the shoe giant faced backlash over its decision to include NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign.

Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation

Amazon followed Apple to become the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting the online retailer's striking transformation from a profitless bookseller into a disruptive force of commerce and society.

21st Century Fox Strikes Deal With Premier Boxing Champions

21st Century Fox has struck a four-year agreement with Premier Boxing Champions for the rights to carry fights on the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports 1 cable channel and pay-per-view, starting in December.

Bayer Cuts Guidance After Profit Drop

Bayer lowered its 2018 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Monsanto as it reported a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings.

Citigroup Finance Chief to Retire March 1

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top finance executive.

Sanofi Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business.

Abraaj Shortlists Bidders for Unit; Brookfield Enters Race

More than 10 private-equity firms including Canadian real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management have emerged as contenders to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to an email sent to investors reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.