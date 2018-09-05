Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos to Dissolve After Fraud Scandal

Theranos, the blood-testing company accused of perpetrating Silicon Valley's biggest fraud, will formally dissolve. The move comes after prosecutors filed criminal charges against founder Elizabeth Holmes. 

 
Dolan Family Sues Altice Over News 12 Staffing Levels

Members of Cablevision's founding family are suing the company that took over the cable operator in 2016, accusing it of violating a merger agreement by laying off workers at television news stations serving the New York metropolitan area. 

 
Getty Family to Regain Majority Stake of Getty Images

Stock-photo leader Getty Images Inc. will return to majority ownership by the Getty family, roughly six years after private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. bought a majority stake. 

 
Nike's Kaepernick Deal Puts Risk on Display

Nike shares fell more than 3% as the shoe giant faced backlash over its decision to include NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign. 

 
Amazon Hits $1 Trillion Valuation

Amazon followed Apple to become the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting the online retailer's striking transformation from a profitless bookseller into a disruptive force of commerce and society. 

 
21st Century Fox Strikes Deal With Premier Boxing Champions

21st Century Fox has struck a four-year agreement with Premier Boxing Champions for the rights to carry fights on the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports 1 cable channel and pay-per-view, starting in December. 

 
Bayer Cuts Guidance After Profit Drop

Bayer lowered its 2018 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Monsanto as it reported a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings. 

 
Citigroup Finance Chief to Retire March 1

Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top finance executive. 

 
Sanofi Pays $25 Million to Settle Bribery Charges

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi agreed to pay $25.2 million to resolve Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that its subsidiaries made bribery payments to win business. 

 
Abraaj Shortlists Bidders for Unit; Brookfield Enters Race

More than 10 private-equity firms including Canadian real-estate firm Brookfield Asset Management have emerged as contenders to buy some or all of the funds managed by Dubai private-equity firm Abraaj Group, according to an email sent to investors reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:17aEUROPEAN UNION : Labour inspections to better protect workers from severe exploitation
PU
10:07aALEX MILES, ENERKEM : ”Wastes as valuable resource making high-grade ethanol and methanol”
PU
10:07aDNV GL : awards AiP to Jiangnan Shipyard for 175K CBM Mark III Flex LNG Carrier “LNG JUMBO”
PU
10:05aEuro zone business activity picked up in August but optimism dimmed - PMI
RE
10:04aDollar bolstered by fears of new U.S. tariffs on China
RE
10:03aStrong German services point to robust growth in third quarter - PMI
RE
09:58aReal estate market could lead to Europe's next crisis, ECB says
RE
09:52aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co call for an immediate ceasefire to protect endangered employees
PU
09:37aSterling edges lower for a fifth day on trade war fears
RE
09:33aRICHARD LI : police
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
4TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : falls off Europe blue-chip index

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.