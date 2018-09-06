Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/06/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Blackstone Doesn't Plan to Raise Bid for Hotel Owner

Blackstone Group has no plans to increase its takeover offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties, even after the hotel owner's board said a rival bid for the company was "superior." 

 
CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements to Settle Litigation

CBS is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster. 

 
FBI Investigating American Express Foreign-Exchange Pricing

The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within American Express Co.'s foreign-exchange unit, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval of Health Mergers

Antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. 

 
WeWork Fails in Bid to Lease Space in New York's World Trade Center

Co-working giant WeWork's plan to lease as many as a dozen floors at One World Trade Center fell apart last month, sinking the company's monthslong bid to secure space in one of the world's tallest skyscrapers. 

 
Bernie Sanders Strikes at Amazon With New Tax Bill

An unusual public spat between Amazon and Sen. Bernie Sanders escalated as the Vermont independent introduced a bill aimed at taxing big companies whose employees rely on federal benefits. 

 
Walmart Tries Out Own Home-Delivery Service

The retailer is testing its own network of independent delivery drivers as it aims to offer home grocery delivery to 100 metro areas by year-end. 

 
Paramount Names New TV Studio Chief

Paramount Pictures has tapped Nicole Clemens as the new president of its television unit. 

 
Nike's Moral Arc Bends Toward Sneakers

Nike's controversial new ad campaign is a strategic bet on its future customer. 

 
DOJ to Examine Whether Social-Media Giants Are 'Stifling' Viewpoints

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to gather state attorneys general to discuss whether social-media giants may be harming competition and "intentionally stifling" certain viewpoints, stepping up pressure on the platforms over alleged anticonservative bias.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
