Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Blackstone Doesn't Plan to Raise Bid for Hotel Owner

Blackstone Group has no plans to increase its takeover offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties, even after the hotel owner's board said a rival bid for the company was "superior." 

 
CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements to Settle Litigation

CBS is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster. 

 
FBI Investigating American Express Foreign-Exchange Pricing

The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within American Express Co.'s foreign-exchange unit, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval of Health Mergers

Antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. 

 
WeWork Fails in Bid to Lease Space in New York's World Trade Center

Co-working giant WeWork's plan to lease as many as a dozen floors at One World Trade Center fell apart last month, sinking the company's monthslong bid to secure space in one of the world's tallest skyscrapers. 

 
Goldman Tables Crypto Desk

Goldman Sachs changes its mind on cryptocurrency trading. 

 
ING Says SEC Ends Probe Into Bank Without Enforcement Action

Dutch lender ING Groep said U.S. regulators have closed their investigation into the bank after it reached a record settlement with local authorities. 

 
Paramount Names New TV Studio Chief

Paramount Pictures has tapped Nicole Clemens as the new president of its television unit. 

 
Google's Empty Chair Gets Starring Role at Hearing

The absence of Larry Page, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, at Wednesday's Congressional hearing at times threatened to overshadow the remarks of the other executives and drew the ire of some lawmakers. 

 
Social Networks' Expensive Brake Job

Long-term scrutiny for Facebook, Twitter and Google means higher costs and slower growth.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/05Dollar sags as European peers bounce; Aussie dips after trade data
RE
09/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : AIIB eyes sustained growth in spite of volatility
PU
09/05Asian shares a sea of red on trade, emerging market anxieties
RE
09/05Asian shares a sea of red on trade, emerging market anxieties
RE
09/05MTIB MALAYSIAN TIMBER INDUSTRY BOARD : Kursus Ujian Semula Pemeringkat Siri 1/2018
PU
09/05Dissenter criticises BOJ's flexible bond yield plan, wants more easing
RE
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/05WORLD BANK : Expanded Pacific Labor Schemes Could Fill Looming Aged Care Gap
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.