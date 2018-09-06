Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/06/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Blackstone Doesn't Plan to Raise Bid for Hotel Owner

Blackstone Group has no plans to increase its takeover offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties, even after the hotel owner's board said a rival bid for the company was "superior." 

 
CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements to Settle Litigation

CBS is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster. 

 
FBI Investigating American Express Foreign-Exchange Pricing

The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within American Express Co.'s foreign-exchange unit, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval of Health Mergers

Antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. 

 
After 25,000 Stores in 78 Countries, Starbucks Turns to Italy

Starbucks will open its first outlet in Italy on Friday, finally daring to sell its American take on coffee in the home of espresso. The chain will open Milan roastery where it will forgo Frappuccinos. 

 
Marijuana Company Pressed to Make Deal by Activist Investor

Hexo Corp. has drawn interest from activist investor Riposte Capital, who fears the Canadian medical-marijuana maker will miss out on a frenzy of deal making in the budding industry. 

 
WeWork Fails in Bid to Lease Space in New York's World Trade Center

Co-working giant WeWork's plan to lease as many as a dozen floors at One World Trade Center fell apart last month, sinking the company's monthslong bid to secure space in one of the world's tallest skyscrapers. 

 
Goldman Tables Crypto Desk

Goldman Sachs changes its mind on cryptocurrency trading. 

 
ING Says SEC Ends Probe Into Bank Without Enforcement Action

Dutch lender ING Groep said U.S. regulators have closed their investigation into the bank after it reached a record settlement with local authorities. 

 
Paramount Names New TV Studio Chief

Paramount Pictures has tapped Nicole Clemens as the new president of its television unit.

