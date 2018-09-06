Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:16am CEST
After 25,000 Stores in 78 Countries, Starbucks Turns to Italy

Starbucks will open its first outlet in Italy on Friday, finally daring to sell its American take on coffee in the home of espresso. The chain will open Milan roastery where it will forgo Frappuccinos. 

 
CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements to Settle Litigation

CBS is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster. 

 
FBI Investigating American Express Foreign-Exchange Pricing

The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within American Express Co.'s foreign-exchange unit, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Blackstone Doesn't Plan to Raise Bid for Hotel Owner

Blackstone Group has no plans to increase its takeover offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties, even after the hotel owner's board said a rival bid for the company was "superior." 

 
Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval of Health Mergers

Antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. 

 
Marijuana Company Pressed to Make Deal by Activist Investor

Hexo Corp. has drawn interest from activist investor Riposte Capital, who fears the Canadian medical-marijuana maker will miss out on a frenzy of deal making in the budding industry. 

 
WeWork Fails in Bid to Lease Space in New York's World Trade Center

Co-working giant WeWork's plan to lease as many as a dozen floors at One World Trade Center fell apart last month, sinking the company's monthslong bid to secure space in one of the world's tallest skyscrapers. 

 
Goldman Tables Crypto Desk

Goldman Sachs changes its mind on cryptocurrency trading. 

 
ING Says SEC Ends Probe Into Bank Without Enforcement Action

Dutch lender ING Groep said U.S. regulators have closed their investigation into the bank after it reached a record settlement with local authorities. 

 
Paramount Names New TV Studio Chief

Paramount Pictures has tapped Nicole Clemens as the new president of its television unit.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aTrump trade threats bite into German factory orders
RE
09:45aAdviser to Japan PM calls for 10 trillion yen stimulus after tax hike
RE
09:32aCOMPETITION COUNCIL : Authorised the taking over of rwe energie srl by met holding ag, switzerland
PU
09:28aChina says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
RE
09:26aWhy a stronger Indonesia is still Asia's most fragile market
RE
09:23aPoland threatens to block post-Brexit capital increase for EIB - FT
RE
09:22aWIENER BÖRSE : Vienna Stock Exchange extends summer with shares of "FIVE Olive Oil”
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aGerman Manufacturing Orders Drop in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
4WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
5FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.