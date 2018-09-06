CBS Directors Negotiating Exit of Chief Executive Moonves

The independent board members of CBS are negotiating the exit of CEO Leslie Moonves and asking for assurances of autonomy from controlling shareholder National Amusements.

DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information.

Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion venture-capital fund to invest in international technology firms, according to people familiar with the proposal, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy.

EU Clears Apple to Acquire Song-Recognition App Shazam

Apple received the EU's approval to acquire Shazam, one of the tech giant's most prominent deals in years and one that will help its music business battle Spotify for streaming-music subscribers.

Columbia Property Trust Explores Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest

Columbia Property Trust is considering a potential sale after the office-building owner received buyout interest.

Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks After Reports of Seat-Belt Malfunction

Ford Motor is recalling about two million F-150 trucks after it received reports of a seat belt equipment malfunction that could cause smoke or fire in the vehicle.

Walgreens to Offer Allergy Treatment Auvi-Q as EpiPen Shortage Persists

Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to be the first retail pharmacy to offer EpiPen alternative Auvi-Q as the country faces a shortage of the potentially life-saving devices.

Barnes & Noble Sales Slide Continues As It Looks to Stabilize Business

Same-store sales at Barnes & Noble declined in the latest quarter as the bookseller reported a wider loss.

Whole Foods Workers Push to Unionize

Some Whole Foods employees want to unionize to address what they say are changes to corporate culture and diminished compensation under Amazon's ownership.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Agrees to Merge With Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

LaSalle Hotel Properties has agreed to a merger with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust after it terminated a merger agreement with Blackstone Group.