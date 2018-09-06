Top Oracle Software Executive to Take Extended Leave

Thomas Kurian, a top Oracle Corp. executive leading efforts to expanding its cloud-computing business, said he is taking "extended time off" from the company.

CBS Directors Negotiating Exit of Chief Executive Moonves

The independent board members of CBS are negotiating the exit of CEO Leslie Moonves and asking for assurances of autonomy from controlling shareholder National Amusements.

DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information.

Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion fund to invest in international technology firms, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy.

Marvell Technology Revenue Rises 10% Following Acquisition

Marvell Technology Group reported results for its fiscal second quarter after the market closed Thursday, including the effects of its July 6 acquisition of chip maker Cavium Inc.

EU Clears Apple to Acquire Song-Recognition App Shazam

Apple received the EU's approval to acquire Shazam, one of the tech giant's most prominent deals in years and one that will help its music business battle Spotify for streaming-music subscribers.

Columbia Property Trust Explores Sale After Receiving Buyout Interest

Columbia Property Trust is considering a potential sale after the office-building owner received buyout interest.

Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks After Reports of Seat-Belt Malfunction

Ford Motor is recalling about two million F-150 trucks after it received reports of a seat belt equipment malfunction that could cause smoke or fire in the vehicle.

Walgreens to Offer Allergy Treatment Auvi-Q as EpiPen Shortage Persists

Walgreens Boots Alliance is set to be the first retail pharmacy to offer EpiPen alternative Auvi-Q as the country faces a shortage of the potentially life-saving devices.

Barnes & Noble Sales Slide Continues As It Looks to Stabilize Business

Same-store sales at Barnes & Noble declined in the latest quarter as the bookseller reported a wider loss.