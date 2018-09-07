Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund aims to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

Broadcom Profit Surges as Enterprise Storage Business Grows

Broadcom Inc. on Thursday posted the sixth straight quarter of profit, more than doubling from the prior year as stronger demand for products used in data centers continues to drive sales growth.

Mattel, After Years Toying With Big Screen, Creates Film Division

Mattel is launching a film division to develop movies based on Barbie, Hot Wheels and other popular brands it owns, the struggling toy maker's latest attempt to crack into Hollywood as its rivals have done.

Top Oracle Software Executive to Take Extended Leave

Thomas Kurian, a top Oracle Corp. executive leading efforts to expanding its cloud-computing business, said he is taking "extended time off" from the company.

CBS Directors Negotiating Exit of Chief Executive Moonves

The independent board members of CBS are negotiating the exit of CEO Leslie Moonves and asking for assurances of autonomy from controlling shareholder National Amusements.

DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information.

Aramco Weighs $1 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Tech

Saudi Arabia's national oil company is considering a $1 billion fund to invest in international technology firms, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy.

Marvell Technology Revenue Rises 10% Following Acquisition

Marvell Technology Group reported results for its fiscal second quarter after the market closed Thursday, including the effects of its July 6 acquisition of chip maker Cavium Inc.

Twitter Bans Alex Jones After New Violations

Twitter Inc. on Thursday said it permanently banned Alex Jones and his website Infowars, effectively taking away one of the last few online microphones available to the right-wing provocateur.

Publishing Anonymous Column Is Rare, Editors Say

The decision by the New York Times to publish an anonymous opinion column written by what it said was a senior Trump administration official was highly unusual, editorial page editors around the country say.