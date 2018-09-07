Danske Bank Money-Laundering Probe Involves $150 Billion of Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter.

HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

HNA intends to completely exit its stake in Deutsche Bank and unload the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company.

British Airways Reports Data Breach

British Airways' owner said the airline has been hit by a cyberhack, with the personal data of customers who booked flights on the carrier's website stolen, the latest in a string of corporate data breaches.

Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai

The New York hedge fund led by Paul Singer laid the groundwork for what could be a public battle over corporate reform at South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

Looking For a Bet on China? Try ICBC

There is plenty to worry about when it comes to Chinese banks. But their shares have been beaten down so much they could prove a good short-term bet

Tough Days for China's Tech Giants

Government pressure and new competitors mean Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are no longer the unstoppable investments they've been for years. Can the BATs turn things around?

How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks like Goldman Sachs to money-management giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, the asset managers collectively known as the 'buy side.'

DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information.

Chinese Bank Leading Top Tech IPOs to Raise Up to $400 Million in Its Own Listing

China Renaissance is aiming to go public in the coming weeks at a company valuation of $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion.

Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund aims to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.