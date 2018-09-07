Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:17pm CEST
Danske Bank Money-Laundering Probe Involves $150 Billion of Transactions

Investigators at Denmark's largest bank are studying around $150 billion of transactions that flowed through its Estonian outpost between 2007 and 2015 as part of an internal money-laundering probe, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
HNA, Under Pressure From Beijing, to Sell Its Overseas Empire

HNA intends to completely exit its stake in Deutsche Bank and unload the vast majority of overseas investments it made in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter, a significant comedown for a once-highflying company. 

 
British Airways Reports Data Breach

British Airways' owner said the airline has been hit by a cyberhack, with the personal data of customers who booked flights on the carrier's website stolen, the latest in a string of corporate data breaches. 

 
Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai

The New York hedge fund led by Paul Singer laid the groundwork for what could be a public battle over corporate reform at South Korea's second-largest conglomerate. 

 
Looking For a Bet on China? Try ICBC

There is plenty to worry about when it comes to Chinese banks. But their shares have been beaten down so much they could prove a good short-term bet 

 
Tough Days for China's Tech Giants

Government pressure and new competitors mean Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are no longer the unstoppable investments they've been for years. Can the BATs turn things around? 

 
How Banks Lost the Battle for Power on Wall Street

Profits, assets and influence have moved from investment banks like Goldman Sachs to money-management giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, the asset managers collectively known as the 'buy side.' 

 
DOJ Probing Wells Fargo's Wholesale Banking Unit

The Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information. 

 
Chinese Bank Leading Top Tech IPOs to Raise Up to $400 Million in Its Own Listing

China Renaissance is aiming to go public in the coming weeks at a company valuation of $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion. 

 
Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund aims to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup's entire board after it was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Regional experts validate supplementary act aimed at improving customs operations in the region
PU
01:32pRIKOLTO VECO VIETNAM : Hanoi DARD and Rikolto start new partnership to promote PGS in Hanoi
PU
01:29pECB's Coeure says EU should have agency to fight money laundering
RE
01:28pGOLDMAN SACHS : Bitcoin Daily Forecast - 07 September 2018
AQ
01:27pSPAIN : Investment Plan for Europe - the EIB and Grifols sign a new loan agreement to advance research on rare and chronic diseases
PU
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:15pIran Defies U.S. Bid to Curb Its Middle East Influence
DJ
01:12pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Boortmalt will have to take account of weather conditions for 2018 malting barley harvest
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Playtech offloads Plus500 stake for $228 mln ahead of Italy buy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.