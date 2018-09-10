Daniel Zhang to Succeed Jack Ma as Alibaba Chairman

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman a year from now.

CBS Chief Moonves Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is stepping down from the company amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career, a stunning downfall for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful figures.

Warner Bros.' Box-Office Streak Continues

The horror movie "The Nun" topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros.

D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 5G Race: China and U.S. Battle to Control World's Fastest Wireless Internet

A new wireless era promises to transform how people use the internet, and two countries are fighting over who dominate. At stake are billions of dollars in royalties, a head start in developing new technologies and national security.

Apple Plans Bigger Screens to Drive iPhone Growth

Apple is preparing to supersize its iPhone lineup, aiming to drive profit in its biggest business while also fueling growth for apps and services that are more appealing to users with bigger screens.

Trump Presses Apple: Shift Production to U.S.

President Trump called on Apple to shift production to the U.S. and out of China, reviving a longstanding criticism and pressuring the iPhone maker to help fulfill the administration's economic goal of restoring American manufacturing.

Airbus Looks Windward, Will Put Sails on Ships Moving Plane Parts

The jet maker will use wind power to move cargo from Europe to Alabama in the latest effort by companies to cut costs and emissions in ocean transport.

Apple Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods

Apple Inc. said proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would affect several of its products including the Apple Watch, hurting American consumers and putting the company at a competitive disadvantage.

Tesla Shares Slide After More Executives Leave, Musk Interview

Tesla's share price approached its 2018 low after the electric-car maker lost more executives and Chief Executive Elon Musk was seen appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.