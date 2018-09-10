Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Daniel Zhang to Succeed Jack Ma as Alibaba Chairman

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman a year from now. 

 
CBS Chief Moonves Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is stepping down from the company amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career, a stunning downfall for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful figures. 

 
Warner Bros.' Box-Office Streak Continues

The horror movie "The Nun" topped the domestic box office in its first weekend, scoring a best for the "Conjuring" franchise and another win for Warner Bros. 

 
D.E. Shaw Partner Fights Back After Firing

Daniel Michalow, former partner at $51 billion hedge fund, claims defamation and seeks hundreds of millions of dollars. 

 
The 5G Race: China and U.S. Battle to Control World's Fastest Wireless Internet

A new wireless era promises to transform how people use the internet, and two countries are fighting over who dominate. At stake are billions of dollars in royalties, a head start in developing new technologies and national security. 

 
Apple Plans Bigger Screens to Drive iPhone Growth

Apple is preparing to supersize its iPhone lineup, aiming to drive profit in its biggest business while also fueling growth for apps and services that are more appealing to users with bigger screens. 

 
Trump Presses Apple: Shift Production to U.S.

President Trump called on Apple to shift production to the U.S. and out of China, reviving a longstanding criticism and pressuring the iPhone maker to help fulfill the administration's economic goal of restoring American manufacturing. 

 
Airbus Looks Windward, Will Put Sails on Ships Moving Plane Parts

The jet maker will use wind power to move cargo from Europe to Alabama in the latest effort by companies to cut costs and emissions in ocean transport. 

 
Apple Says China Tariffs Would Hit Watch, AirPods

Apple Inc. said proposed U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would affect several of its products including the Apple Watch, hurting American consumers and putting the company at a competitive disadvantage. 

 
Tesla Shares Slide After More Executives Leave, Musk Interview

Tesla's share price approached its 2018 low after the electric-car maker lost more executives and Chief Executive Elon Musk was seen appearing to smoke marijuana during an interview.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
05:29aAsian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04aAs REITs Rebound, These Sectors Stand Out -- Journal Report
DJ
04:56aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Bred Well Fed Well Maternals Workshop | Kojonup, WA
PU
04:56aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Working with the season workshop | Keyneton, SA
PU
04:47aSEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion
RE
04:39aJAPAN PM ABE : will proceed with sales tax hike as planned
RE
04:32aJapan second quarter GDP posts fastest growth since 2016 on stronger-than-expected capex
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices climb as U.S. drilling stalls, Iran sanctions loom
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma to step down in one year, Zhang to become chairman
3CBS CEO Moonves accused of sexual misconduct by more women in New Yorker story
4CBS CORPORATION : CBS CEO Moonves resigns amid new allegations of sexual misconduct
5SEC halts trading in two cryptocurrency products, citing market confusion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.