News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/10/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Volvo Extends CEO's Contract as It Hits Brakes on IPO

Volvo Cars has extended the contract of its chief executive for two years amid growing uncertainties over plans by the company's Chinese owner to take the Swedish premium car brand public. 

 
Trump Presses Apple: Shift Production to U.S.

President Trump called on Apple to shift production to the U.S. and out of China, reviving a longstanding criticism and pressuring the iPhone maker to help fulfill the administration's economic goal of restoring American manufacturing. 

 
CBS Chief Moonves Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is stepping down from the company amid accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women over his career, a stunning downfall for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful figures. 

 
Apple Plans Bigger Screens to Drive iPhone Growth

Apple is preparing to supersize its iPhone lineup, aiming to drive profit in its biggest business while also fueling growth for apps and services that are more appealing to users with bigger screens. 

 
Alibaba's Daniel Zhang to Succeed Jack Ma as Chairman Next Year

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman a year from now. 

 
The 5G Race: China and U.S. Battle to Control World's Fastest Wireless Internet

A new wireless era promises to transform how people use the internet, and two countries are fighting over who dominate. At stake are billions of dollars in royalties, a head start in developing new technologies and national security. 

 
Toyota to Resume Japan Production Halted After Earthquake

Toyota Motor said it would restart vehicle production in Japan after suspending production in the wake of a major earthquake. 

 
Reinsurers: Don't Watch for Hurricanes, Watch for Deals

Hurricanes don't bring the disruption they once did to catastrophe insurance and that is making returns for reinsurers less volatile but lower. This spells a wave of dealmaking in a quest to boost profitability. 

 
Jack Ma's Retirement Is a Sign Alibaba's Heyday May Have Passed

Despite the fabled co-founder's retirement, Jack Ma will still have influence at Alibaba. But the real question for investors is whether his departure means the company's best days are behind it. 

 
LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Talks About His Best and Worst Bets

It's the missed opportunities that hurt the most, he says.

