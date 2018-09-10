Snap's Strategy Chief Imran Khan to Leave Company

Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan will leave the social-media company as the parent of Snapchat struggles to keep users.

Tencent Folds'Em, Shutting Another Videogame as Beijing Cracks Down

Tencent is shutting down a poker-based online game as the government increases controls on the videogame industry in China.

Hot-Pot IPO: A Chinese Chain Serving Pig Brains and Giving Manicures

A Chinese chain of hot-pot restaurants-where diners prepare their own dishes by dunking meat, innards and vegetables in bubbling spicy soup-is cooking up a potential $12 billion valuation that would match Domino's Pizza.

Volvo Extends CEO's Contract as It Hits Brakes on IPO

Volvo Cars has extended the contract of its chief executive for two years amid growing uncertainties over plans by the company's Chinese owner to take the Swedish premium car brand public.

CBS Chief Moonves Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is stepping down amid accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women, a stunning downfall for one of the industry's most powerful figures.

Alibaba's Daniel Zhang to Succeed Jack Ma as Chairman Next Year

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said CEO Daniel Zhang will succeed Jack Ma as chairman.

Trump Presses Apple: Shift Production to U.S.

President Trump called on Apple to shift production to the U.S. and out of China, reviving a longstanding criticism and pressuring the iPhone maker to help fulfill the administration's economic goal of restoring American manufacturing.

Apple's New iPhones Will Need to Collect

Investors are counting on new iPhones to keep average selling prices high in a no-growth market.

Luxury Giant Richemont Brings Back the CEO, Reversing Decision to Axe the Role

Swiss watchmaker and owner of the Cartier, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels brands, Cie. Financière Richemont, has decided that having a CEO is a good idea after all.

Apple Plans Bigger Screens to Drive iPhone Growth

Apple is preparing to supersize its iPhone lineup, aiming to drive profit in its biggest business while also fueling growth for apps and services that are more appealing to users with bigger screens.