Snap's Strategy Chief Imran Khan to Leave Company

Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan is leaving, the latest senior member of CEO Evan Spiegel's circle to exit as the social-media company faces challenges growing its number of users.

HCA Healthcare Names New CEO

HCA Healthcare said President and Chief Operating Officer Sam Hazen will take the top spot at the hospital operator, succeeding R. Milton Johnson as chief executive at the beginning of next year.

CBS After Moonves

Les Moonves's departure from CBS, and the deal with National Amusements, ends a messy chapter for the company, but there are still important issues to consider before CBS gets an all-clear.

Uber Hires Its First Global Marketing Chief

Uber has hired its first global chief marketing officer, veteran marketing executive Rebecca Messina, as the ride-hailing company works on shoring up its embattled brand.

Copyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants

A new European push to rein in tech giants through copyright legislation is sparking fierce debate and questions about whether the proposed law would accomplish its goals.

SAIC to Buy Engility for $1.5 Billion in Stock

Science Applications International Corp. said it had agreed to buy rival government-services provider Engility Holdings Inc. for $1.5 billion in stock to capture opportunities from rising defense spending.

CMA CGM Profit Plunges 90% on Surging Fuel Bill

Weaker results come as growth in global container volumes slow heading toward traditional busy shipping season.

Tencent Folds'Em, Shutting Another Videogame as Beijing Cracks Down

Tencent is shutting down a poker-based online game as the government increases controls on the videogame industry in China.

Volvo Extends CEO's Contract as It Hits Brakes on IPO

Volvo Cars has extended the contract of its chief executive for two years amid growing uncertainties over plans by the company's Chinese owner to take the Swedish premium car brand public.

Hot-Pot IPO: Chinese Chain Serving Pig Brains and Giving Manicures

A Chinese chain of hot-pot restaurants-where diners prepare their own dishes by dunking meat, innards and vegetables in bubbling spicy soup-is cooking up a potential $12 billion valuation that would match Domino's Pizza.