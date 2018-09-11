Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/11/2018 | 03:16am CEST
CBS's Handling of Les Moonves Accusations Hampered by Battle for Control

CBS board members were aware for months that the company's chief was facing a claim of sexual assault and rumors of more but didn't act until allegations became public. Directors had been feuding over an unrelated plan by Shari Redstone to merge the broadcaster with Viacom. 

 
Sonos Can't Miss a Beat

The speaker maker's first quarterly report was in line with expectations, but failed to justify a huge run-up in stock price. 

 
Uber Hires Its First Global Marketing Chief

Uber has hired its first global chief marketing officer, veteran marketing executive Rebecca Messina, as the ride-hailing company works on shoring up its embattled brand. 

 
Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen Names New Finance Chief

Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp. said its finance chief Tim Guttman will retire in November and will be succeeded by Executive Vice President James Cleary. 

 
Djibouti Moves to Control Port, Intensifies Clash with Dubai's DP World

The Republic of Djibouti has nationalized a company that owns a majority stake in a port in the East African country, intensifying its dispute with DP World, one of the largest port operators in the world. 

 
Roadrunner Transportation's Shares Extend Fall Amid Rising Concerns

Shares in Roadrunner Transportation Systems extended their decline to fall below $1 a share on Monday, accelerating a summer selloff as the trucking company works to restructure its capital and set a long-term strategy. 

 
NXP Charts Post-Qualcomm Future

Chief Executive Rick Clemmer said he plans to give cash back to shareholders, as the Dutch chip maker charts its future after a deal to sell the company to Qualcomm fell apart. 

 
SAIC to Buy Engility for $1.5 Billion in Stock

Science Applications International Corp. said it had agreed to buy rival government-services provider Engility Holdings Inc. for $1.5 billion in stock to capture opportunities from rising defense spending. 

 
Copyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants

A new European push to rein in tech giants through copyright legislation is sparking fierce debate and questions about whether the proposed law would accomplish its goals. 

 
Apple's New iPhones Will Need to Collect

Investors are counting on new iPhones to keep average selling prices high in a no-growth market.

