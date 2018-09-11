Renesas to Buy Integrated Device Technology for $6.7 Billion

Renesas Electronics said it would buy California-based Integrated Device Technology Inc. for $6.7 billion, a move by the Japanese chip maker to add to its portfolio of devices for smartcars.

CBS's Handling of Les Moonves Accusations Hampered by Battle for Control

CBS board members were aware for months that the company's chief was facing a claim of sexual assault and rumors of more but didn't act until allegations became public. Directors had been feuding over an unrelated plan by Shari Redstone to merge the broadcaster with Viacom.

Copyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants

A new European push to rein in tech giants through copyright legislation is sparking fierce debate and questions about whether the proposed law would accomplish its goals.

Snap's Strategy Chief Imran Khan to Leave Company

Snap Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan is leaving, the latest senior member of CEO Evan Spiegel's circle to exit as the social-media company faces challenges growing its number of users.

Sonos Can't Miss a Beat

The speaker maker's first quarterly report was in line with expectations, but failed to justify a huge run-up in stock price.

New Partners in Weed Startup: Jimmy Buffett and Wrigley Scion

Singer Jimmy Buffett and billionaire William "Beau" Wrigley Jr. are getting behind a U.S. marijuana startup, joining a scrum of companies betting on the increasingly crowded cannabis industry.

Uber Hires Its First Global Marketing Chief

Uber has hired its first global chief marketing officer, veteran marketing executive Rebecca Messina, as the ride-hailing company works on shoring up its embattled brand.

NXP Charts Post-Qualcomm Future

Chief Executive Rick Clemmer said he plans to give cash back to shareholders, as the Dutch chip maker charts its future after a deal to sell the company to Qualcomm fell apart.

Playboy Renews Its Focus on Media

Nearly a year after its founder, Hugh Hefner, died at 91, Playboy is looking to revitalize its online, videogame and streaming video offerings built around a scaled-back version of the magazine.

SandRidge Energy Ends Review but Remains Open to a Possible Deal

SandRidge Energy Inc., a one-time Wall Street darling that more recently fell in the crosshairs of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, on Monday said bids for potential transactions were too low.