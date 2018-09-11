China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors.

Steel Workers Demand Higher Pay as Tariffs Lift Profits

Workers at two top U.S. steelmakers are demanding higher compensation as tariffs on foreign metal push prices and profits to their highest point in years.

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, 'Open to Merger' Says Der Spiegel

Executives from Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are open to the idea of a potential merger of the two banks, as is German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Der Spiegel reports, citing unnamed sources.

Alibaba Teams Up With Russian Tech Giant

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba agreed to take a 10% stake in one of Russia's biggest tech players-part of a broader deal creating what Alibaba and its new Russian partners say will be the biggest online-shopping platform in the country.

Hudson's Bay Strikes European Merger Agreement

Hudson's Bay said it has agreed to sell and combine parts of its European business with Austria's Signa, the latest in a series of sales by the Canadian retailer.

Inside Verizon's 5G Game Plan

CEO Hans Vestberg discusses what 5G will mean for consumers and why Verizon remains focused on its network.

Renesas to Buy Integrated Device for $6.7 Billion

Renesas Electronics said it would buy California-based Integrated Device Technology for $6.7 billion, a move by the Japanese chip maker to add to its portfolio of devices for smartcars.

CBS Board Was Warned of Les Moonves Allegations

CBS board members were aware for months that the company's chief was facing a claim of sexual assault and rumors of more but didn't act until allegations became public. Directors had been feuding over an unrelated plan by Shari Redstone to merge the broadcaster with Viacom.

New Way to Play FANG Stocks Falls Short for Some Investors

Banks this year have issued more than $1 billion worth of 'auto-callable' notes tied to one or more of the four FANG stocks: Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet. Yet many have failed to produce large returns.

Playboy Renews Its Focus on Media

Nearly a year after its founder, Hugh Hefner, died at 91, Playboy is looking to revitalize its online, videogame and streaming video offerings built around a scaled-back version of the magazine.