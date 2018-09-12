Australia Antitrust Regulator Clears $9 Billion Bid for Pipeline Company

Australia's antitrust regulator won't stand in the way of a multibillion-dollar takeover of one of the country's main gas-pipeline operators, putting the deal by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings in the hands of foreign investment authorities.

Activist Marathon Partners Pushes e.l.f. Beauty to Sell Itself or Cut Costs

Marathon Partners plans to urge the cosmetics seller to either start a process to sell itself or refocus on core operations and reduce costs, according to a draft of a letter to its chief executive viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

FCC Pauses Clock for Reviewing T-Mobile, Sprint Deal

The Federal Communications Commission paused its informal 180-day clock for reviewing T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint, saying it needs more time to consider information the wireless carriers have provided.

ING Groep CFO Koos Timmermans Steps Down After Settlement

ING Groep said its finance chief Koos Timmermans is stepping down, a week after the Dutch lender agreed to pay a record penalty to settle an investigation on the failure of its money-laundering controls.

Finra Wades Into Cryptocurrency Enforcement

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has issued its first disciplinary action involving cryptocurrencies, accusing a broker of fraud and unlawful distribution of HempCoin, a cannabis-focused cryptocurrency.

China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors.

Steel Workers Demand Higher Pay as Tariffs Lift Profits

Workers at two top U.S. steelmakers are demanding higher compensation as tariffs on foreign metal push prices and profits to their highest point in years.

Alibaba Teams Up With Russian Tech Giant

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba agreed to take a 10% stake in one of Russia's biggest tech players-part of a broader deal creating what Alibaba and its new Russian partners say will be the biggest online-shopping platform in the country.

Hudson's Bay Strikes European Merger Agreement

Hudson's Bay said it has agreed to sell and combine parts of its European business with Austria's Signa, in the latest in a series of sales by the Canadian retailer.

Renesas to Buy Integrated Device for $6.7 Billion

Renesas Electronics said it would buy California-based Integrated Device Technology for $6.7 billion, a move by the Japanese chip maker to add to its portfolio of devices for smartcars.