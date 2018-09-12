Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/12/2018 | 07:16am CEST
General Atlantic to Invest $200 Million in New Health-Care Services Startup

Private-equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to invest $200 million in a startup that aims to manage independent cancer-treatment clinics, the latest sign investors see opportunity in the health-services sector. 

 
Australia Antitrust Regulator Clears $9 Billion Bid for Pipeline Company

Australia's antitrust regulator won't stand in the way of a multibillion-dollar takeover of one of the country's main gas-pipeline operators, putting the deal by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings in the hands of foreign investment authorities. 

 
U.S. Cities Will Be Able to Compete for Funding From JPMorgan

JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil a $500 million project Wednesday geared toward boosting economic growth in as many as 30 cities across the U.S. 

 
Activist Marathon Partners Pushes e.l.f. Beauty to Sell Itself or Cut Costs

Marathon Partners plans to urge the cosmetics seller to either start a process to sell itself or refocus on core operations and reduce costs, according to a draft of a letter to its chief executive viewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
FCC Pauses Clock for Reviewing T-Mobile, Sprint Deal

The Federal Communications Commission paused its informal 180-day clock for reviewing T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint, saying it needs more time to consider information the wireless carriers have provided. 

 
ING Groep CFO Koos Timmermans Steps Down After Settlement

ING Groep said its finance chief Koos Timmermans is stepping down, a week after the Dutch lender agreed to pay a record penalty to settle an investigation on the failure of its money-laundering controls. 

 
Finra Wades Into Cryptocurrency Enforcement

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has issued its first disciplinary action involving cryptocurrencies, accusing a broker of fraud and unlawful distribution of HempCoin, a cannabis-focused cryptocurrency. 

 
China Woos U.S. Companies Again, Curbs Trade Threats

Chinese leaders are stepping up a charm offensive with U.S. multinationals and sheathing earlier threats of retaliation as Beijing changes tack to keep the trade fight with Washington from scaring off foreign investors. 

 
Steel Workers Demand Higher Pay as Tariffs Lift Profits

Workers at two top U.S. steelmakers are demanding higher compensation as tariffs on foreign metal push prices and profits to their highest point in years. 

 
Alibaba Teams Up With Russian Tech Giant

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba agreed to take a 10% stake in one of Russia's biggest tech players-part of a broader deal creating what Alibaba and its new Russian partners say will be the biggest online-shopping platform in the country.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:00aCHINA'S XI : protectionism is rearing its head
RE
07:59aJapan mulls pain-killers for carmakers hurt by trade spat, tax hike
RE
07:52aSTATE UNIVERSITIES RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF ILLINOIS : Board Meetings
PU
07:51aAsia stocks fall to 14-month lows as trade concerns simmer
RE
07:50aChina is "one of the bigger risks" to global economy - Bank of England's Carney
RE
07:47aAsia stocks fall to 14-month lows as trade concerns simmer
RE
07:36aPutin says global protectionist trend challenges Asian economies
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : conducts program to prepare experts for certification
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
