Apple's 2018 iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple will unveil the new iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods that will be critical to its efforts to build on this fiscal year's record revenue, at its annual product showcase Wednesday.

Big Tech Companies to Appear Before Senate to Discuss Privacy

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a high-profile hearing on the privacy practices of big tech companies later this month, signaling intensifying government interest in a thorny issue for the industry.

Power Drain: Tesla Rival NIO Raises $1 Billion in Underwhelming IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO priced its U.S. initial public offering near the bottom of its indicative price range, placing a $6.42 billion valuation on the Shanghai-based company that has billed itself as an emerging rival to Tesla.

Prudential CEO to Retire in November

Prudential Financial said CEO John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November and be succeeded by Charles Lowrey, chief operating officer of the company's international businesses.

Nielsen Exploring Options, Including Sale or Spinoff

The board of Nielsen Holdings Plc. said Wednesday that it is open to reviewing more strategic options for the company amid activist pressure to either sell or spin off parts of it.

Coca-Cola European Partners Raises Guidance

Coca-Cola European Partners raised its full-year earnings outlook and announced plans to buy back shares and raise its dividend.

General Atlantic to Invest $200 Million in New Health-Care Services Startup

Private-equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to invest $200 million in a startup that aims to manage independent cancer-treatment clinics, the latest sign investors see opportunity in the health-services sector.

Japan's Pioneer to Get $500 Million Investment From Private-Equity Firm

Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to invest roughly half a billion dollars in Pioneer, likely becoming the controlling shareholder, in another example of overseas investors taking a role in restructuring venerable Japanese brands.

Ryanair CEO Sees Brexit Effect on Flights

Ryanair Holdings Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said that recent political developments in the U.K. have made the post-Brexit outlook for flights less clear.

Zara's Upbeat Outlook Eases Concerns About Online Rivals

Zara's parent company said it would continue to expand online as it reported upbeat results versus competitors and gave a positive outlook, helping the world's largest fashion retailer allay concerns it can't keep pace with online-only rivals.