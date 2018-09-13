Hershey to Buy Pirate's Booty Maker for $420 Million

The deal with B&G Foods will add to Hershey's growing roster of salty snacks

Apple Launches Bigger, Pricier iPhones

Apple unveiled its biggest and most expensive iPhone lineup ever, making a bet that larger screens can persuade millions of iPhone owners to not only upgrade but also fork over more money.

China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Interested in Buying HNA's Deutsche Bank Stake

China's sovereign-wealth fund and other large investors have expressed interest in potentially buying shares in Deutsche Bank AG from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Power Drain: Tesla Rival NIO Raises $1 Billion in Underwhelming IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO priced its U.S. initial public offering near the bottom of its indicative price range, placing a $6.42 billion valuation on the Shanghai-based company that has billed itself as an emerging rival to Tesla.

AT&T CEO Q&A: Trump, Taxes and Moonves

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson addressed a range of topics in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, from his communication with President Trump to the legacy of CBS Corp.'s departing chief.

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong to Leave the Verizon Unit

The founder of the media and advertising business will leave the Verizon subsidiary at year-end. He will be succeeded as CEO by President and Chief Operating Officer K. Guru Gowrappan on Oct. 1.

Fidelity Doubles Down on Free Fund Strategy

Fidelity Investments is preparing to double its number of free index funds, raising the stakes in its push to lure new clients from rivals like Vanguard Group.

Woodward's 'Fear' Posts Strong Sales as Interest in Trump Books Continues

Bob Woodward's new book "Fear: Trump in the White House" sold more than 750,000 copies through Tuesday, its first day on sale, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

Meredith Corp. to Merge Magazines, Cut More Jobs

Meredith Corp. plans to merge Cooking Light into EatingWell and will lay off an estimated 200 employees, the company said Wednesday.

CEO of Embattled Advertising Company MDC Partners Steps Down

Scott Kauffman exits as the ad holding company faces challenges including client cutbacks and a slowdown in new business