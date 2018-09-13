Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/13/2018 | 11:16am CEST
WPP Taps New Chief for Wunderman Agency

WPP has tapped Mel Edwards to run one of its largest ad agencies, according to executives at the firm, as the world's biggest advertising company grapples with upheaval across the industry. 

 
Behind Samsung's Big Bet on 5G

The South Korean tech giant says it is uniquely positioned to help carriers, cities and manufacturers take advantage of next-generation wireless technology. 

 
Chinese App Meituan Raises $4.2 Billion in IPO

Meituan Dianping, a Chinese startup whose app offers services like food delivery and hotel bookings, raised about $4.2 billion from its Hong Kong IPO, defying a weak market to show investors remain keen on fast-growing technology companies. 

 
Fidelity Doubles Down on Free Fund Strategy

Fidelity Investments is preparing to double its number of free index funds, raising the stakes in its push to lure new clients from rivals like Vanguard Group. 

 
Hershey to Buy Pirate's Booty Maker for $420 Million

The deal with B&G Foods will add to Hershey's growing roster of salty snacks 

 
Apple Launches Bigger, Pricier iPhones

Apple unveiled its biggest and most expensive iPhone lineup ever, making a bet that larger screens can persuade millions of iPhone owners to not only upgrade but also fork over more money. 

 
China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Interested in Buying HNA's Deutsche Bank Stake

China's sovereign-wealth fund and other large investors have expressed interest in potentially buying shares in Deutsche Bank AG from embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Power Drain: Tesla Rival NIO Raises $1 Billion in Underwhelming IPO

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO priced its U.S. initial public offering near the bottom of its indicative price range, placing a $6.42 billion valuation on the Shanghai-based company that has billed itself as an emerging rival to Tesla. 

 
AT&T CEO Q&A: Trump, Taxes and Moonves

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson addressed a range of topics in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, from his communication with President Trump to the legacy of CBS Corp.'s departing chief. 

 
Oath CEO Tim Armstrong to Leave the Verizon Unit

The founder of the media and advertising business will leave the Verizon subsidiary at year-end. He will be succeeded as CEO by President and Chief Operating Officer K. Guru Gowrappan on Oct. 1.

