Goldman Sachs' Next CEO Replaces Finance Chief, Names Top Deputy

David Solomon is assembling his inner circle as he prepares to take the helm at Goldman Sachs, replacing the bank's chief financial officer and installing a longtime lieutenant as his top deputy.

GM Recalls One Million Pickups and SUVs for Crash Risk

General Motors is recalling more than one million pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in the U.S. for a steering defect, the latest example of a problem generated by the industry's growing use of software to control a car's mechanical functions.

UPS Says It Will Put Profits First

UPS executives pledged to focus on business with higher profit margins, answering criticism from analysts who say it has been too willing to take on more packages from large customers like Amazon.com.

Airbus Names New Sales Chief Amid Turbulence in Senior Ranks

European plane maker appoints Christian Scherer new chief commercial officer. Mr. Scherer will take over from outgoing sales head Eric Schultz, who departs after less than a year in the role.

Kroger Sales Fall Short, Driving Shares Down

Kroger's sales grew less than expected and the grocer said it would sacrifice profit to keep investing in online ordering and other services to compete with Amazon.com and Walmart.

Apple's Challenge: Win Over China With Pricey New iPhones

The signature features of Apple's new iPhones-bigger screens and dual-SIM support-speak directly to demands in the all-important China market. Chinese rivals already offer similar features for less money, however.

Deutsche Bank Names New Head of Anti-Financial Crime

Deutsche Bank promoted a London-based senior risk officer to oversee financial crime-fighting responsibilities globally, replacing an executive who is leaving for Danske Bank, according to a memo to employees.

Forget Airline Miles. Retailers Pile on Perks for Big Spenders.

After years of competing for shoppers with discounts, retailers are trying a new approach heading into the holiday season: wooing their biggest spenders with special services and access to private events.

Boeing Shores Up Its Defenses

Boeing's defense business is back on the offensive, with sales at the unit set to rise in 2018 after four years of decline, boosted in part by Pentagon's plans to increase spending.

At Campbell Soup, Heirs Hold the Key as Activist Tries to Remake Board

Activist Daniel Loeb's campaign to replace Campbell Soup's board needs backing from descendants of the man who invented condensed soup. They hold at least 45% of the company's stock.