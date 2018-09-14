Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/14/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Sears Reports Widening Losses and Tumbling Sales

Sears Holdings Corp. is limping into the critical holiday season, after the struggling company reported its quarterly sales fell 26% and it continues to close dozens of stores. 

 
Facebook to Start Fact-Checking Photos, Videos

The social-media company will use technology and human reviewers to help flag false content. 

 
WageWorks Shares Fall on Allegations Company Withheld Information From Auditors

WageWorks's investigation into claims that information was withheld from auditors led the company's shares to fall nearly 17% Thursday. 

 
The End is Near for the VW Beetle

Volkswagen is calling it quits for its iconic Beetle compact, ending an 80-year run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s. 

 
U.S. Treasury Warns Russian Plane Maker Against Role in Chemical Strike

The U.S. could sanction Russia's aircraft giant, JSC Sukhoi Co., if its planes are linked to chemical-weapons attacks in Syria, a top Trump administration official said Thursday, in another warning to Moscow as the U.S. tries to ward off a new assault on civilians. 

 
Government Says Bankrupt Manufacturer's Asbestos Payout Plan Is Ripe for Abuse

The compensation plan for people who said they were sickened by asbestos in cement products made by Kaiser Gypsum doesn't do enough to protect against fraudulent claims, said Justice Department officials who want more power to monitor the payout process. 

 
Founders of Shuttered $6 Billion Hedge Fund Planning a Comeback

The founders of Diamondback Capital, a $6 billion hedge fund that shut down earlier this decade, are planning to launch a new fund and raise at least $500 million from clients. 

 
Spotify CMO Seth Farbman Departs

Seth Farbman exits as the music streaming company reorganizes its marketing group. 

 
Airbus Names Sales Chief Amid Shake-Up in Senior Ranks

The European plane maker appointed Christian Scherer as its new chief commercial officer. Mr. Scherer will take over from departing sales head Eric Schultz, who is leaving after less than a year in the role. 

 
Goldman Sachs' Next CEO Names New Finance Chief, President

David Solomon is assembling his inner circle as he prepares to take the helm at Goldman Sachs, replacing the bank's chief financial officer and installing a longtime lieutenant as his top deputy.

