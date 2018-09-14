Staples to Acquire Essendant for $482.7 Million

Staples has agreed to acquire office-supplies company Essendant in a deal worth $482.7 million in cash, a combination that would strengthen one of the world's largest office-solutions providers.

Chinese Conglomerate Trims Stake in AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment raised $600 million from Silver Lake and repurchased roughly a third of the stake held by majority shareowner Dalian Wanda Group, marking a major ownership shift for the movie-theater owner.

Henri Bendel to Close After 123 Years

Henri Bendel, the specialty retailer known for its signature brown-and-white bags, is shutting down after more than a century in business.

Anbang Sells Securities Unit in First Big Asset Sale to Raise Cash

Anbang Insurance Group, the once-highflying insurer seized by the Chinese government, has sold off a securities unit to two state-backed firms in the first big asset sale to raise cash for the troubled company.

U.S. Probes Danske Over Russian Money Laundering Allegations

U.S. law enforcement agencies are probing Denmark's largest bank over allegations of massive money laundering flows from Russia and former Soviet states, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank Renews Investment Bank Chief's Contract

Deutsche Bank renewed the contract of the head of its investment bank, Garth Ritchie, during a supervisory-board meeting Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

SpaceX Says It Signed Up Its First Moon Tourist

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced that it had signed up the first private passenger to fly around the moon. It didn't provide a timetable or other details about the plan.

Car Makers Have a Lot to Lose From China's Slowdown

But precisely how much? Investors need a better idea what's at stake in the world's largest auto market.

China's High-Powered Tesla Rival Is Short on Gas

NIO, China's answer to Tesla, is off to an electrifying start. Its sky-high valuation, however, makes even Elon Musk's company look like a bargain.

Two More Plead Guilty in U.S. Probe of PdvSA

The U.S. secured two more guilty pleas in an ongoing corruption probe of Venezuela's state-run energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA.