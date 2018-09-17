Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Shell Aims to Manage Methane Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell said it will announce plans to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, joining a handful of major oil companies that have made similar pledges this year. 

 
Private-Equity Firms TPG and Rockbridge Explore Sale of AXS

Private-equity firms TPG and Rockbridge Growth Equity are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS, including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million

Nearly eight months after Meredith completed its purchase of Time, the publisher has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, and his wife Lynne Benioff. 

 
Another Web Brand Wants to Be Sold in Stores

Native Deodorant, an online-only brand, will go on sale in Target starting Monday, as internet startups turn to bricks-and-mortar retailers to reach consumers. 

 
#NikeBoycott Is Over. Why Activism Rarely Changes Sales.

The Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick divided American shoe buyers, with some calling for a boycott of the company and others vowing to buy more of its sneakers-but the activism is unlikely to last. 

 
Bidding War for Sky Inches Closer to Resolution

The victor in a very public bidding war between 21st Century Fox and Comcast for British broadcaster Sky is likely to be decided in private. 

 
Amazon Investigates Employees Leaking Data for Bribes

Amazon.com is investigating internal leaks as it fights to root out fake reviews and other seller scams from its website. 

 
Dell Makes Its Case

Dell Technologies has avoided tripping over its own size, which should help make its case to investors. 

 
Liquor Makers Fight for Equal Footing on Military Bases

Spirits makers say they're battling a Prohibition-era reputation in their bid for more shelf space next to beer and wine at military commissaries. 

 
United Technologies: Rockwell Deal, Breakup Decision on Track

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said he expects to close the acquisition of Rockwell Collins by the end of the month, and that in the meantime the conglomerate is forging ahead with plans for a possible breakup.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aMusk says Tesla has gone from 'production hell' to 'delivery logistics hell'
RE
04:22aUK consumers remain most upbeat since 2015 - IHS Markit
RE
04:22aUK consumer spending grows at fastest pace since January - Visa
RE
04:21aELON MUSK : Musk
RE
04:18aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Da Nang realty gets a fillip from tourism growth
PU
03:25aUSD Partners moving ahead with Canada crude by rail expansion
RE
03:18aAs its trading debut looms, China's Meituan locked in battle of super-apps
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aOil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL NICKEL CORP : ROYAL NICKEL : RNC Doubles Strike Length of High Grade Coarse Gold Structure from New Deve..
2BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Português, S.A. informs about update of the calendar o..
3SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
4Meredith Corp to sell Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff
5LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LTD : Lithium Power International Ltd ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA) SUBMI..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.