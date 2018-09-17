Shell Aims to Manage Methane Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell said it will announce plans to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, joining a handful of major oil companies that have made similar pledges this year.

Private-Equity Firms TPG and Rockbridge Explore Sale of AXS

Private-equity firms TPG and Rockbridge Growth Equity are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS, including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million

Nearly eight months after Meredith completed its purchase of Time, the publisher has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, and his wife Lynne Benioff.

Another Web Brand Wants to Be Sold in Stores

Native Deodorant, an online-only brand, will go on sale in Target starting Monday, as internet startups turn to bricks-and-mortar retailers to reach consumers.

#NikeBoycott Is Over. Why Activism Rarely Changes Sales.

The Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick divided American shoe buyers, with some calling for a boycott of the company and others vowing to buy more of its sneakers-but the activism is unlikely to last.

Bidding War for Sky Inches Closer to Resolution

The victor in a very public bidding war between 21st Century Fox and Comcast for British broadcaster Sky is likely to be decided in private.

Amazon Investigates Employees Leaking Data for Bribes

Amazon.com is investigating internal leaks as it fights to root out fake reviews and other seller scams from its website.

Dell Makes Its Case

Dell Technologies has avoided tripping over its own size, which should help make its case to investors.

Liquor Makers Fight for Equal Footing on Military Bases

Spirits makers say they're battling a Prohibition-era reputation in their bid for more shelf space next to beer and wine at military commissaries.

United Technologies: Rockwell Deal, Breakup Decision on Track

United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said he expects to close the acquisition of Rockwell Collins by the end of the month, and that in the meantime the conglomerate is forging ahead with plans for a possible breakup.