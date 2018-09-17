Shell Aims to Manage Methane Emissions

Royal Dutch Shell said it will announce plans to lay out targets to manage its emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, joining a handful of major oil companies that have made similar pledges this year.

Private-Equity Firms TPG and Rockbridge Explore Sale of AXS

Private-equity firms TPG and Rockbridge Growth Equity are exploring strategic options for their stake in ticketing company AXS, including a possible sale.

Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Founder Marc Benioff for $190 Million

Nearly eight months after Meredith completed its purchase of Time, the publisher has agreed to sell Time magazine for $190 million to Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com, and his wife Lynne.

Another Web Brand Wants to Be Sold in Stores

Native Deodorant, an online-only brand, will go on sale in Target starting Monday, as internet startups turn to bricks-and-mortar retailers to reach consumers.

Taxify Rides Motorbikes to Lead Over Uber in Africa

Estonian startup Taxify has outpaced Uber in six African countries: Both are now tapping motorbikes, a popular mode of transportation for hire in the region.

#NikeBoycott Is Over. Why Activism Rarely Changes Sales.

The Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick divided American shoe buyers, with some calling for a boycott of the company and others vowing to buy more of its sneakers-but the activism is unlikely to last.

Bidding War for Sky Inches Closer to Resolution

The victor in a very public bidding war between 21st Century Fox and Comcast for British broadcaster Sky is likely to be decided in private.

Amazon Investigates Employees Leaking Data for Bribes

Amazon.com is investigating suspected data leaks and bribes of its employees as it fights to root out fake reviews and other seller scams from its website.

Apple Jacks Headphone Holdouts

For those hanging on to an old set of favorite headphones, Apple has a message for you: Two years is long enough.

Dell Makes Its Case

Dell Technologies has avoided tripping over its own size, which should help make its case to investors.