Time Magazine's Financials Show the Benioffs Inherit a Publication Under Pressure

With their acquisition of Time magazine, Salesforce.com co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne will inherit a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business.

Singapore Authorities Question Deutsche Bank Executive Over 1MDB Scandal

A senior Deutsche Bank executive has been interviewed by authorities in Singapore as part of their probe into the multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB.

Fox Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.07% Acceptances

21st Century Fox has extended the acceptance period for its GBP24.5 billion cash offer for the rest of Sky after getting a low level of support, just days ahead of a deadline for Rupert Murdoch's firm to raise its offer for the British broadcaster.

Goldman's J. Aron Era Ends With David Solomon's Rise

The alumni from commodities brokerage J. Aron & Co. that followed Lloyd Blankfein up the ranks have mostly left Goldman over the past two years.

CEO of Tyson Foods to Step Down for Personal Reasons

Tyson Foods said CEO Tom Hayes, in the middle of overhauling strategy for the top U.S. meat company, is leaving at the end of this month. Noel White will become his successor.

Teva Investors Get Headache Relief

A new migraine drug is a big win amid the turnaround of generics business.

For Apple, U.S.-China Trade Fight Grows Riskier

The U.S.-China trade fight is becoming more perilous for Apple as the Trump administration's tariffs threaten some of its gadget sales and as China weighs retaliatory measures.

DowDuPont CEO Breen to Be Executive Chairman at Spinoff

DowDuPont CEO Edward Breen will assume the top executive position at the specialty-products company that will be created next year as part of the conglomerate's split into three entities.

Viet Dinh to Become Chief Legal Officer of the New Fox

Longtime 21st Century Fox board member Viet Dinh is stepping down to take a senior position with "Fox," the tentative name for the company that will consist of entertainment and news assets not being acquired by Disney.

Credit Suisse Rebuked for Anti-Money-Laundering Failings

Credit Suisse was ordered to bolster its anti-money-laundering processes by Switzerland's financial regulator, but avoided any financial penalties for its shortfalls.