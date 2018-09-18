Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/18/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Nestlé to Sell Gerber Life Insurance to Western & Southern Financial

Nestlé announced Monday it has agreed to sell its Gerber Life Insurance Co. unit to Western & Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash. 

 
FedEx Sounds Alarm on Tariffs

Company warns of slowdown of economic activity between U.S. and China as it reports jump in quarterly earnings. 

 
Oracle Revenues Up 1%, Sending Shares Lower After-Hours

Oracle managed to boost revenue, but the results may increase pressure on the company to explain how it will win customers for its cloud offerings. 

 
Cigna, Express Scripts Say Merger Cleared by Justice Department

Cigna Corp. and Express Scripts Holding Co. on Monday said the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice cleared their pending merger. 

 
Time Magazine's Financials Show Erosion in Print Business

With their acquisition of Time magazine, Salesforce.com co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne will inherit a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business. 

 
Brazil's Natura Recently Approached Avon About a Takeover

The companies aren't in serious talks and Avon, which has received other expressions of interest, is focused on turning itself around and reviving its shares, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Web and Mobile Banking Down at SunTrust After System Upgrade

Customers of SunTrust Banks haven't been able to access their accounts through the bank's website or its mobile app since at least Sunday morning. 

 
Software 'Robots' Power Surging Values for Three Little-Known Startups

After years toiling in obscurity, startups UiPath, Blue Prism and Automation Anywherre have suddenly hit the jackpot in a corner of the enterprise-software market. 

 
Fox Extends Sky Offer; Gets 0.07% Acceptances

21st Century Fox has extended the acceptance period for its GBP24.5 billion cash offer for the rest of Sky after getting a low level of support, just days ahead of a deadline for Rupert Murdoch's firm to raise its offer for the British broadcaster. 

 
Thai Cave Diver Sues Elon Musk for Defamation

The Tesla founder has been sued by Vernon Unsworth, a British cave explorer involved in rescue efforts to save a Thai youth soccer team, alleging he was defamed by Mr. Musk for suggesting he was a pedophile.

