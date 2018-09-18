Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

Google is making a major push into the auto industry, partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to use the Android operating system to power media display that will eventually be sold in millions of cars world-wide.

Nestlé to Sell Gerber Life Insurance to Western & Southern Financial

Nestlé announced Monday it has agreed to sell its Gerber Life Insurance Co. unit to Western & Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash.

SpaceX's First Moon Tourist Is a Japanese Billionaire

SpaceX's first paying passenger will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is to blast off from earth in 2023, circle the moon and return, Elon Musk announced.

Julie Chen, Wife of Les Moonves, to Leave 'The Talk' on CBS

Julie Chen, wife of former CBS chief Leslie Moonves, who last week resigned in the midst of sexual-harassment allegations, will quit her role as a host on the network's daytime talk show "The Talk."

BHP to Part Ways with Billiton Name

BHP Billiton (BHP) aims to remove the second half of its name this year, the next step in a rebranding push that has focused the world's biggest listed miner on its Australian roots.

FedEx Sounds Alarm on Tariffs

Company warns of slowdown of economic activity between U.S. and China as it reports jump in quarterly earnings.

Oracle Revenues Up 1%, Sending Shares Lower After-Hours

Oracle managed to boost revenue, but the results may increase pressure on the company to explain how it will win customers for its cloud offerings.

Cigna, Express Scripts Say Merger Cleared by Justice Department

Cigna Corp. and Express Scripts Holding Co. on Monday said the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice cleared their pending merger.

Time Magazine's Financials Show Erosion in Print Business

With their acquisition of Time magazine, Salesforce.com co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne will take on a publication racing to find digital revenue to offset a steep erosion in the print business.

Brazil's Natura Recently Approached Avon About a Takeover

The companies aren't in serious talks and Avon, which has received other expressions of interest, is focused on turning itself around and reviving its shares, a person familiar with the matter said.