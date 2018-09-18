Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/18/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Marsh & McLennan to Buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson

Marsh & McLennan has agreed a GBP4.3 billion deal to buy U.K. insurance brokerage Jardine Lloyd Thompson. 

 
Google to Provide Android System to Biggest Global Auto Alliance

Google is making a major push into the auto industry, partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to use the Android operating system to power media display, marking a major victory for the Silicon Valley tech giant. 

 
Nestlé to Sell Gerber Life Insurance to Western & Southern Financial

Nestlé announced Monday it has agreed to sell its Gerber Life Insurance Co. unit to Western & Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash. 

 
FedEx Sounds Alarm on Tariffs

Company warns of slowdown of economic activity between U.S. and China as it reports jump in quarterly earnings. 

 
Apple Avoids Tariffs on Smartwatches, Earbuds

Apple dodged stinging duties on its smartwatches and wireless earbuds after the U.S. excluded those gadgets from tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. 

 
SpaceX's First Moon Tourist Is a Japanese Billionaire

SpaceX's first paying passenger will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is to blast off from earth in 2023, circle the moon and return, Elon Musk announced. 

 
Chinese Hot-Pot Chain Serves Up $963 Million IPO

Investors lined up for a taste of one of the hottest restaurant stock sales in years, enabling the operator of a popular Chinese dining chain to raise $963 million ahead of its listing in Hong Kong. 

 
Julie Chen, Wife of Les Moonves, to Leave 'The Talk' on CBS

Julie Chen, wife of former CBS chief Leslie Moonves, who last week resigned in the midst of sexual-harassment allegations, will quit her role as a host on the network's daytime talk show "The Talk." 

 
BHP to Part Ways with Billiton Name

BHP Billiton (BHP) aims to remove the second half of its name this year, the next step in a rebranding push that has focused the world's biggest listed miner on its Australian roots. 

 
Oracle Revenues Up 1%, Sending Shares Lower After-Hours

Oracle managed to boost revenue, but the results may increase pressure on the company to explain how it will win customers for its cloud offerings.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
