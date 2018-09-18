DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet
Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet to take the company private.
Oracle Buys Its Way to Stability
The software giant's booming buybacks help its stock price despite disappointing financial results.
Alibaba's Jack Ma Denies Beijing Forced Him Out
Billionaire Jack Ma said China's government didn't push him to step down as head of Alibaba, blaming rumors emanating from outside China for fueling such speculation.
Neiman Marcus Sales Rise but Losses Continue
Neiman Marcus reported stronger quarterly sales, as the luxury retailer benefits from robust spending by wealthy consumers.
Mastercard, Visa Agree to Settle Merchant Antitrust Suit
Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions have agreed to settle a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments for a proposed $6.2 billion.
Dollar Tree to Consolidate Support Centers
Dollar Tree said it is consolidating store support centers into the company's new headquarters in Chesapeake, Va.
General Mills' New Pet-Food Business Slows Down
The food maker is struggling to revive sales in the U.S. as growth in its new pet-food business slows. Sales rose 8.6% in the latest quarter, driven by international revenue.
Facebook and Financial Firms Tussled for Years Over Access to User Data
Facebook had been haggling with financial firms over its access to users' sensitive financial information for years, well before coming under fire for its handling of personal data.
Bank at Center of Money-Laundering Probe Knew of Russian Blacklist Clients
Danske Bank officials knew earlier than previously indicated about problems at its tiny Estonian branch.
Clariant Wins Back Investors With Saudi Deal
Saudi Arabia's chemicals group Sabic and Clariant of Switzerland wasted no time in finding mutual benefits to their tie-up.