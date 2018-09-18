DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet to take the company private.

Oracle Buys Its Way to Stability

The software giant's booming buybacks help its stock price despite disappointing financial results.

Alibaba's Jack Ma Denies Beijing Forced Him Out

Billionaire Jack Ma said China's government didn't push him to step down as head of Alibaba, blaming rumors emanating from outside China for fueling such speculation.

Neiman Marcus Sales Rise but Losses Continue

Neiman Marcus reported stronger quarterly sales, as the luxury retailer benefits from robust spending by wealthy consumers.

Mastercard, Visa Agree to Settle Merchant Antitrust Suit

Mastercard, Visa and other financial institutions have agreed to settle a long-running antitrust lawsuit with merchants over the fees they pay when they accept card payments for a proposed $6.2 billion.

Dollar Tree to Consolidate Support Centers

Dollar Tree said it is consolidating store support centers into the company's new headquarters in Chesapeake, Va.

General Mills' New Pet-Food Business Slows Down

The food maker is struggling to revive sales in the U.S. as growth in its new pet-food business slows. Sales rose 8.6% in the latest quarter, driven by international revenue.

Facebook and Financial Firms Tussled for Years Over Access to User Data

Facebook had been haggling with financial firms over its access to users' sensitive financial information for years, well before coming under fire for its handling of personal data.

Bank at Center of Money-Laundering Probe Knew of Russian Blacklist Clients

Danske Bank officials knew earlier than previously indicated about problems at its tiny Estonian branch.

Clariant Wins Back Investors With Saudi Deal

Saudi Arabia's chemicals group Sabic and Clariant of Switzerland wasted no time in finding mutual benefits to their tie-up.