Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Bayer Steps Up Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer

Bayer is stepping up the legal defense of its flagship weed killer, after a verdict in a recent case alleging the chemical causes cancer sent shares tumbling and raised the prospect of costly payouts. 

 
Danske Finds Billions of Dollars in Suspect Transactions; CEO Resigns

Denmark's largest bank found more than $200 billion in transactions at its Estonian branch and suspects a "large portion" of it was related to money laundering, often from Russia. The CEO stepped down as a result of the year-long investigation. 

 
DOJ Opened Probe of Tesla After Musk's Going-Private Tweet

Tesla said it received a "voluntary request for documents" from the Justice Department, which came after CEO Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric-car maker private. 

 
Oracle Buys Its Way to Stability

The software giant's booming buybacks help its stock price despite disappointing financial results. 

 
Tencent Investment Executive Jonathan Lai Leaves to Join Coatue

Jonathan Lai, who led many of Tencent Holdings' investments into digital entertainment startups, has left the China-based company. 

 
WeWork Reaches Settlement on Noncompete Pacts

The shared-office company agreed to sharply curtail its practice of requiring most employees to sign broad noncompete agreements, as part of a settlement with the attorneys general of New York and Illinois. 

 
Weinstein Prosecutors Look Into Filmmaker's Days at Miramax

Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks have contacted people who worked with Harvey Weinstein at Miramax in an attempt to gather evidence of the embattled filmmaker's alleged prior bad acts, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Futures Regulator Fines NEX Group Subsidiary $50 Million

Intercapital Capital Markets agreed to pay $50 million to settle claims that its brokers helped manipulate a financial benchmark used to calculate a range of interest-rate products. 

 
Former SeaWorld CEO Settles Claim He Misled Investors

James Atchison will pay more than $1 million to settle SEC charges he wasn't upfront with investors about the impact documentary film "Blackfish" would have on the theme-park operator. 

 
Ferrari Powers Through a Curve

The high-end car maker navigates a tricky transition with its high valuation intact, but faces challenges.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aUK inflation unexpectedly leaps to 6-month high in August
RE
11:28aOil holds near $80, supply concern expected to underpin prices
RE
11:27aYemen central bank nearly doubles interest rate to halt riyal plunge
RE
11:23aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Central Africa can only fully industrialize if …
PU
11:21aOil holds near $80, supply concern expected to underpin prices
RE
11:20aChina won't weaken currency to boost exports, premier says
RE
11:20aChina won't weaken currency to boost exports, premier says
RE
11:19aBank of England tells banks and insurers to act now on LIBOR transition
RE
11:18aWorld stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto asks U.S. court to toss $289 mln glyphosate verdict
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : PANDEF Accuses Shell of Instigating Military Invasion of Communities i..
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services p..
5ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP PROVIDES A STRATEGIC PROGRESS UPDATE AT ITS ANALYST & INVESTOR SEMINAR TODAY

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.