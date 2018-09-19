EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants

European Union antitrust authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into Amazon.com's treatment of other merchants that sell products using its platform, starting a new regulatory front against an American tech giant.

Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App

Goldman Sachs is nearing a deal to spin off its three-year-old app that sells complex investment products, the bank's latest bid to profit from its internal technology.

Apple's New Strategy: Sell Pricier iPhones First

For the second straight year, Apple is starting to sell its new iPhone models at different times-but this time, the lag reflects a staggered production timeline set by the tech giant rather than manufacturing issues it experienced last year.

Google, T-Mobile Tackle 911 Call Problem

Android phones will soon send Google Maps-like location data to emergency call centers.

AutoNation's Outspoken Chief Executive to Step Down Next Year

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson, who stood out in the tight-lipped auto industry for his outspoken personality, will step down after leading the U.S.'s largest dealership chain for nearly two decades.

Deutsche Bank Senior Banker Advised Bosses to Consider Breakup

A former senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank recommended earlier this year that the troubled German lender consider breaking itself up to address its persistent competitive weaknesses.

U.K. Puts Brakes on Novartis' CAR-T Drug

Novartis immunotherapy Kymriah is too expensive to be recommended for use in adults with B-cell lymphoma that have relapsed or haven't responded to first-line treatment, a U.K. regulator said.

Worldpay Co-CEO Philip Jansen to Leave at End of Year

The payments technology firm said co-CEO Philip Jansen is leaving the company Dec. 31. His fellow co-CEO, Charles Drucker, will then become the lone CEO of Worldpay.

Prudential Names New Finance Chief

Prudential Financial named new executives, including a new chief financial officer, about a week after announcing its chief executive would step down.

Hedge Funds' Pain at NXP Can Be Others' Gain

There is something wrong at NXP and it is not the company's business but its shareholders. Long-term investors could profit from this anomaly.