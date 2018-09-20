Bank of America Corporate, Investment Banking Chief to Depart

Bank of America corporate and investment banking head Christian Meissner is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Profit Repatriation Slows in the Second Quarter After Tax Overhaul

U.S. companies repatriated $169.5 billion in foreign profits between April and June-more than in most recent periods, but underscoring a cautious approach to shifting huge sums across borders.

Bank of America to Pay $30 Million in Benchmark-Manipulation Settlement

Bank of America will pay $30 million as part of a settlement with the CFTC related to charges it tried to manipulate a benchmark for interest-rate products.

Biggest U.S. Public Pension Looks to China for New Investment Chief

An official with China's foreign-exchange regulator is the lead candidate to become next investment chief of the largest U.S. public pension fund.

Crypto Pioneer David Chaum Says He's Built a Better Bitcoin

David Chaum, the godfather of the cryptocurrency movement, is back with a plan to address bitcoin's biggest shortcoming: speed.

Rio Tinto Plans Buybacks to Return Cash to Shareholders

Rio Tinto unveiled plans to buy back a swath of its Australia-listed shares before the end of the year as part of its move to return about $3.2 billion in proceeds from the sale of coal assets to its shareholders.

EU Starts Preliminary Probe of Amazon's Treatment of Merchants

European Union antitrust authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into Amazon.com's treatment of other merchants that sell products using its platform, starting a new regulatory front against an American tech giant.

Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App

Goldman Sachs is nearing a deal to spin off its three-year-old app that sells complex investment products, the bank's latest bid to profit from its internal technology.

BuzzFeed Cuts Podcast Team

BuzzFeed News is putting its podcasting ambitions on pause.

Apple's New Strategy: Sell Pricier iPhones First

For the second straight year, Apple is starting to sell its new iPhone models at different times-but this time, the lag reflects a staggered production timeline set by the tech giant rather than manufacturing issues it experienced last year.