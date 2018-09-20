Comcast, Fox to Settle $35 Billion Takeover Battle for Sky in Auction

British regulators said Comcast and Fox will settle their takeover battle for Sky via an auction starting Friday, a dramatic climax to a lengthy sale process involving some of the world's biggest media companies.

Alibaba's Ma Recants Promise to Create One Million U.S. Jobs

Chinese technology tycoon Jack Ma is recanting his promise to create one million jobs in the U.S., citing the trade spat between the world's two biggest economies.

Companies' Brexit Challenge: Preparing for the Unknown

Some of the world's biggest companies are drawing up plans for the unplannable: a March divorce between Britain and the European Union, in which even some basic parameters have yet to be hammered out.

Nestlé to Explore Options for Skin-Health Unit

Nestlé is exploring strategic options for its skin-health unit, a business analysts say could fetch $4.1 billion, its latest move to narrow its focus to food and beverages as it faces pressure from an activist investor.

Aston Martin Accelerates Toward IPO

Aston Martin, the iconic sports car brand made famous in the James Bond spy thrillers, will be aggressively pricing its coming stock listing, valuing the company at up to $6.7 billion.

EU Demands Facebook Update 'Misleading' Fine Print

The EU is ramping up pressure on Facebook to better spell out to consumers how their data is being used or face sanctions in several countries.

Bank of America Corporate, Investment Banking Chief to Depart

Bank of America corporate and investment banking head Christian Meissner is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Profit Repatriation Slows in the Second Quarter After Tax Overhaul

U.S. companies repatriated $169.5 billion in foreign profits between April and June-more than in most recent periods, but underscoring a cautious approach to shifting huge sums across borders.

Tech Bureau Corp Reports Theft of Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

Osaka-based cryptocurrency exchange operator Tech Bureau Corp said Thursday about $60 million worth of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had been stolen through unauthorized access.

Crypto Pioneer David Chaum Says He's Built a Better Bitcoin

David Chaum, the godfather of the cryptocurrency movement, is back with a plan to address bitcoin's biggest shortcoming: speed.