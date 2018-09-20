Goldman's Top Stock-Trading Executive to Depart

Goldman Sachs Group's stock-trading chief is leaving the firm, the first senior departure as incoming Chief Executive David Solomon sets priorities and puts his own team in place.

Google Says It Continues to Allow Apps to Scan Data From Gmail

Google said it continues to allow other companies to scan and share data from Gmail accounts, responding to questions on Capitol Hill about privacy and potential misuse of information in users' emails.

ESPN Streaming Service Surpasses One Million Subscribers

Sports TV giant ESPN, which has battled cable TV cord-cutting, is betting big on a $4.99-a-month streaming service that carries a range of programming but not the live ESPN channels.

Eventbrite Surges in Market Debut

Shares in the ticketing and event-services company jumped sharply in their market debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

Time to Get the Check at Booming Darden

Darden Restaurants's revamp four years ago laid the seeds of a great run for the company's stock, boosted by tax cuts and confident consumers, but the good news is priced in.

Comcast, Fox to Settle $35 Billion Takeover Battle for Sky in Auction

Comcast and 21st Century Fox will settle their takeover battle for Sky in a weekend auction run by British regulators, setting up a dramatic climax to a 21-month sale process that has pitted some of the world's biggest media giants against each other.

Amazon Investment Could Lead to Large Stake in India Retail Chain

Amazon.com has joined forces with a private-equity firm in India that is acquiring one of the largest retail chains in the South Asian nation.

Oil Giants Use Size to Overcome Fracking Challenges

Shale drilling, once the province of small, scrappy operators, faces challenges including pipeline bottlenecks and rising costs. Now oil giants are using their size to tackle those problems.

Under Armour to Cut 400 Jobs

Under Armour is cutting about 400 jobs globally as the company continues to slash costs to combat weak sales of its athletic apparel.

Aston Martin Accelerates Toward October IPO

Aston Martin, the sports car brand made famous in the James Bond spy thrillers, revealed an aggressive price range for its coming stock-market listing, valuing the company at up to $6.7 billion.