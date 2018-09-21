Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Google Workers Discussed Tweaking Search Function to Counter Travel Ban

Days after the Trump administration instituted a controversial travel ban in January 2017, Google employees discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, according to internal company emails. 

 
Medtronic to Buy Mazor Robotics for $1.6 Billion

Medtronic has reached a deal to acquire medical device maker Mazor Robotics, as the company looks to strengthen its technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries. 

 
Adobe Buys Marketing-Automation Firm Marketo for $4.75 Billion

Adobe Systems agreed to acquire marketing-automation firm Marketo for $4.75 billion, its largest acquisition ever and the latest sign of its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for marketers. 

 
Intel's Shortages Chip Away at Micron

A shortage of high-end computer chips from Intel is being felt in other segments of the tech sector. The question is how far it might spread. 

 
Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms. 

 
AT&T Attacks DOJ Appeal in Time Warner Case

AT&T defended a court ruling that allowed it to buy Time Warner, arguing that both the law and current industry realities showed the acquisition wouldn't harm competition. 

 
Amazon's New Microwave: 'Alexa, Please Defrost My Chicken'

Amazon is offering makers of electronics a small chip that would let people use their voice to command everything from microwaves and coffee machines to room fans and guitar amplifiers. 

 
Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years. 

 
Ad Company MDC Partners Exploring Strategic Options

Embattled advertising company MDC Partners Inc. is exploring a potential sale, amid a slowdown in its performance and following the exit of its chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
GE Finds Flaw in Power-Plant Turbines

General Electric discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon to shut down two Texas plants while GE makes repairs.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aJapan inflation ticks up but BOJ's target still out of reach
RE
11:23aJapan uneasy over Trump pressure on auto as summit, trade talks loom
RE
11:19aSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Statistics South Africa to release Economic Empowerment, 2001–2017 Gender series VII report.
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Director of Policy's Blog - 21 September 2018
PU
11:07aEbbing trade worries push stocks to highest in over half a year
RE
11:04aIMER INTERNATIONAL S P A : Discover imerhow.com!
PU
10:59aBritain posts much larger-than-expected budget deficit in August
RE
10:59aGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : European GNSS Agency (GSA) launches enhanced UseGalileo.eu site
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google staff discussed tweaking search results to counter travel ban - WSJ
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.