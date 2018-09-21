Google Workers Discussed Tweaking Search Function to Counter Travel Ban

Days after the Trump administration instituted a controversial travel ban in January 2017, Google employees discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, according to internal company emails.

Medtronic to Buy Mazor Robotics for $1.6 Billion

Medtronic has reached a deal to acquire medical device maker Mazor Robotics, as the company looks to strengthen its technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries.

Adobe Buys Marketing-Automation Firm Marketo for $4.75 Billion

Adobe Systems agreed to acquire marketing-automation firm Marketo for $4.75 billion, its largest acquisition ever and the latest sign of its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for marketers.

Intel's Shortages Chip Away at Micron

A shortage of high-end computer chips from Intel is being felt in other segments of the tech sector. The question is how far it might spread.

Abandoned IT Integration Linked to Danske Bank Failures

The billions that flowed through the Estonian branch of Denmark's largest bank may have slipped past risk analysts in part because the lender in 2008 dropped plans to integrate the branch into its group-level information technology platforms.

AT&T Attacks DOJ Appeal in Time Warner Case

AT&T defended a court ruling that allowed it to buy Time Warner, arguing that both the law and current industry realities showed the acquisition wouldn't harm competition.

Amazon's New Microwave: 'Alexa, Please Defrost My Chicken'

Amazon is offering makers of electronics a small chip that would let people use their voice to command everything from microwaves and coffee machines to room fans and guitar amplifiers.

Wells Fargo to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years

Wells Fargo plans to cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior and works to recover from a series of scandals that have gripped the bank for the past two years.

Ad Company MDC Partners Exploring Strategic Options

Embattled advertising company MDC Partners Inc. is exploring a potential sale, amid a slowdown in its performance and following the exit of its chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

GE Finds Flaw in Power-Plant Turbines

General Electric discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon to shut down two Texas plants while GE makes repairs.