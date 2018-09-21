Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Drugmakers' Free Services Trigger Anti-Kickback Probe

Federal prosecutors are probing whether big drugmakers including Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Biogen potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients. 

 
Delta Seeks Jet-Fuel Refinery Partner

Delta Air Lines is looking for a partner to share the burden of its six-year experiment in running a jet-fuel refinery. 

 
U.K. Probes Danske Bank Money- Laundering Case

The U.K. National Crime Agency said it is probing British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investigators begin to focus on where some of the $230 billion that washed through a tiny Estonian bank branch ended up. 

 
Triple Set of EMA Recommendations for Novartis Drugs

Two Novartis drugs and one Sandoz biosimilar have received a positive European Medicines Agency recommendation, the company and the regulator said in separate statements. 

 
Google Workers Discussed Tweaking Search Function to Counter Travel Ban

Days after the Trump administration instituted a controversial travel ban in January 2017, Google employees discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, according to internal company emails. 

 
Circle of Life: Elton John Stays With Music Label

Elton John re-signed a deal to stay with the world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, in a sign there is still a place for music labels in the streaming age. 

 
Medtronic to Buy Mazor Robotics for $1.6 Billion

Medtronic has reached a deal to acquire medical device maker Mazor Robotics, as the company looks to strengthen its technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries. 

 
Adobe Buys Marketing-Automation Firm Marketo for $4.75 Billion

For Adobe Systems, the deal is its largest acquisition ever and the latest sign of its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for marketers. 

 
Intel's Shortages Chip Away at Micron

A shortage of high-end computer chips from Intel is being felt in other segments of the tech sector. The question is how far it might spread. 

 
Apple Launches New iPhones (Again). Here's a Guide.

Two of the newest iPhones hit stores Friday, with scenes of customers around the world lining up outside Apple stores. Customer turnout will go a long way toward determining Apple's results over the next year.

