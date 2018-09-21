Digital Publisher Mic Network Is Considering Acquisition Offer From Media Company

Digital publisher Mic Network is considering an acquisition offer, among other strategic options, as financial pressures mount on the company.

Drugmakers' Free Services Trigger Anti-Kickback Probe

Federal prosecutors are probing whether big drugmakers including Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Biogen potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients.

Delta Seeks Jet-Fuel Refinery Partner

Delta Air Lines is looking for a partner to share the burden of its six-year experiment in running a jet-fuel refinery.

U.K. Probes Danske Bank Money- Laundering Case

The U.K. National Crime Agency said it is probing British ties to a money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank, as investigators begin to focus on where some of the $230 billion that washed through a tiny Estonian bank branch ended up.

Triple Set of EMA Recommendations for Novartis Drugs

Two Novartis drugs and one Sandoz biosimilar have received a positive European Medicines Agency recommendation, the company and the regulator said in separate statements.

Google Workers Discussed Tweaking Search Function to Counter Travel Ban

Days after the Trump administration instituted a controversial travel ban in January 2017, Google employees discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, according to internal company emails.

Circle of Life: Elton John Stays With Music Label

Elton John re-signed a deal to stay with the world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, in a sign there is still a place for music labels in the streaming age.

Medtronic to Buy Mazor Robotics for $1.6 Billion

Medtronic has reached a deal to acquire medical device maker Mazor Robotics, as the company looks to strengthen its technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries.

Adobe Buys Marketing-Automation Firm Marketo for $4.75 Billion

For Adobe Systems, the deal is its largest acquisition ever and the latest sign of its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for marketers.

Intel's Shortages Chip Away at Micron

A shortage of high-end computer chips from Intel is being felt in other segments of the tech sector. The question is how far it might spread.