News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/21/2018
Invesco in Talks to Purchase OppenheimerFunds

Invesco is closing in on a deal to buy rival money manager OppenheimerFunds for more than $5 billion. 

 
Farfetch Shares Rise in Market Debut

Farfetch Ltd. shares rose in the online luxury goods company's U.S. trading debut Friday, making it the latest tech-facing firm to see strong investor interest in its stock offering. 

 
TD Ameritrade Stock-Trading Suit Allowed to Proceed

Plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit allege the discount brokerage prioritized its profits over their best interest on stock transactions. 

 
Digital Publisher Mic Network Is Considering Acquisition Offer From Media Company

Digital publisher Mic Network is considering an acquisition offer, among other strategic options, as financial pressures mount on the company. 

 
FreshDirect Delivers Apologies as Grocery Shipments Stumble

The online grocer says it's still addressing stockouts and botched deliveries since its move into a new New York distribution center. 

 
Airbnb Proposes Giving Hosts Company Equity

Airbnb has asked the SEC to change rules to potentially allow the home-sharing platform to offer hosts a stake in the company. 

 
Apple Launches New iPhones (Again). Here's a Guide.

Two of the newest iPhones hit stores Friday, with scenes of customers around the world lining up outside Apple stores. Customer turnout will go a long way toward determining Apple's results over the next year. 

 
U.S. Probes Drugmakers Over Free Services

Federal prosecutors are probing whether big drugmakers including Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Biogen potentially violated laws by providing free services to doctors and patients. 

 
Delta Seeks Jet-Fuel Refinery Partner

Delta Air Lines is looking for a partner to share the burden of its six-year experiment in running a jet-fuel refinery. 

 
Circle of Life: Elton John Stays With Music Label

Elton John re-signed a deal to stay with the world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, in a sign there is still a place for music labels in the streaming age.

