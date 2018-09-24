Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/24/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Vox Media On Pace to Miss Revenue Target as Digital Advertising Disappoints

Digital publisher Vox Media is expected to miss its revenue goal for this year by more than 15%, adding to the list of new-media companies struggling to live up to lofty growth expectations. 

 
WPP Considers Merger of Young & Rubicam and Digital Ad Firm VML

WPP's Chief Executive Mark Read is preparing to consolidate some of the advertising giant's major properties, as traditional agencies struggle to keep pace with the industry's digital shift. 

 
Dell to Interview Banks for IPO in Lieu of Tracking-Stock Acquisition

Dell Technologies Inc. is exploring the possibility of launching a traditional IPO instead of going public through a proposed acquisition that has met resistance from several investors. 

 
'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Ticks Past Expectations

"The House With a Clock in Its Walls" exceeded expectations with an estimated $26.9 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office. Audiences showed considerably less interest in Michael Moore's Donald Trump-themed documentary, "Fahrenheit 11/9," than his George W. Bush-era one. 

 
Comcast's Sky-High Bid to Go Global

Comcast is offering a stratospheric price for Sky. To justify its bid, Comcast will need to take the Sky streaming platform on a risky offensive across Europe. 

 
Porsche Drops Diesel Engines in Wake of Emissions Scandal

German luxury car maker Porsche will no longer offer diesel versions of its cars, the Volkswagen unit said, becoming the first German auto maker to drop the engines in the wake of the emissions-cheating scandal. 

 
Germany's Commercial Shipping Fleet Shrinks by a Third

A prolonged slump in freight rates and sour shipping loans have led to a big contraction in Europe's maritime powerhouse as ship finance and vessel ownership have shifted to other countries. 

 
Sky Takeover Proves a Dream Trade for Hedge Funds

The bidding war for broadcaster Sky had already provided hedge funds with one of their best trades of the year. This weekend's dramatic auction made it even better. 

 
Used-Car Sales Boom as New Cars Get Too Pricey for Many

Rising new-car prices are pushing more buyers to the used-car lot, where they are finding a growing selection of low-mileage vehicles that are only a few years old. 

 
No Sex Please, We're Apple: iPhone Giant Seeks TV Success on Its Own Terms

Apple wants to make scripted shows for streaming. But it doesn't want to risk its pristine brand image by including violence, politics, raw language and risqué story lines common to cable, Netflix and Amazon.

