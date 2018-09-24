Randgold, Barrick Gold Confirm $18Bln Merger

Randgold Resources and Barrick Gold have agreed to an all-share merger that will create an $18.3 billion mining giant.

French Retailer Carrefour Denies Takeover Talks With Rival Casino

French retailer Casino Group said late Sunday its board had rejected entreaties from Carrefour about a possible combination.

Comcast's Next Test on Sky: Convincing Investors

Having secured control of European pay-TV giant Sky PLC, Comcast now must persuade investors that it didn't overpay and that the deal will accelerate its growth.

Comcast's Sky-High Bid to Go Global

Comcast is offering a stratospheric price for Sky. To justify its bid, Comcast will need to take the Sky streaming platform on a risky offensive across Europe.

Sky Loss Is a Disappointment for Disney Ambitions

Walt Disney didn't win Sky as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, but the end to the unusual bidding war leaves rival Comcast paying a sum that will benefit Disney as a minority owner of the British pay-TV operator.

Sky Takeover Proves a Dream Trade for Hedge Funds

The bidding war for broadcaster Sky had already provided hedge funds with one of their best trades of the year. This weekend's dramatic auction made it even better.

WPP Considers Merger of Young & Rubicam and Digital Ad Firm VML

WPP's Chief Executive Mark Read is preparing to consolidate some of the advertising giant's major properties, as traditional agencies struggle to keep pace with the industry's digital shift.

Dell to Interview Banks for IPO in Lieu of Tracking-Stock Acquisition

Dell Technologies Inc. is exploring the possibility of launching a traditional IPO instead of going public through a proposed acquisition that has met resistance from several investors.

Vox Media On Pace to Miss Revenue Target as Digital Advertising Disappoints

Digital publisher Vox Media is expected to miss its revenue goal for this year by more than 15%, adding to the list of new-media companies struggling to live up to lofty growth expectations.

Porsche Drops Diesel Engines in Wake of Emissions Scandal

German luxury car maker Porsche will no longer offer diesel versions of its cars, the Volkswagen unit said, becoming the first German auto maker to drop the engines in the wake of the emissions-cheating scandal.