News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/25/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook

The two co-founders of Facebook's popular Instagram app are stepping down, a move marking continued tumult at the social-networking giant. 

 
Google CEO to Meet With Top GOP Lawmakers

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers on Friday and again at a public hearing this year, responding to new scrutiny of the company's work with China, its market power and alleged bias in its search results. 

 
Xiaomi's Smartphone Launch in Brazil Is Its First Outside Asia

Xiaomi's Redmi 2 smartphone will be the company's first sold outside Asia and its first manufactured outside China. 

 
Wish, a Direct-From-China Shopping App, Lures Bargain Hunters

Wish, an online bazaar for unbranded clothes, jewelry and other products, most of them sent directly from China, is attracting users who are willing to wait weeks for delivery in exchange for what they view as bargains. 

 
BNY Mellon to Wind Down Hedge-Fund Investment Unit

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. plans to close a fund-management subsidiary that invested in various hedge funds, as demand for such investment vehicles wanes. 

 
Boeing Wins Air Force Chopper Deal

Boeing secured a Pentagon contract worth up to $2.4 billion to provide helicopters for protecting nuclear-missile bases. The aerospace giant is awaiting the outcome of a larger deal to build Air Force trainer jets. 

 
Shell CEO Considers Natural-Gas Bet

Ben van Beurden said a consortium led by the energy giant will decide before year-end whether to proceed with a $30 billion, liquefied-natural-gas export terminal in western Canada. 

 
Deutsche Bank's German Regulators Show Impatience With Money-Laundering Controls

Germany's financial watchdog ordered Deutsche Bank to bolster its controls to prevent money laundering in a reprimand that comes amid a growing focus on European lenders' progress policing financial crime. 

 
Former Invitation Homes CEO Joins Deutsche Bank

John Bartling, former CEO of Invitation Homes, joined Deutsche Bank as a senior U.S. banker, in a bid by the bank to boost its relationships with corporate boards, private-equity firms and other deal makers. 

 
Big Tech's Business Model Is Broken: Report

Silicon Valley tech giants can't be trusted to police themselves and should be subject to tougher regulation, including around their pattern of acquiring competitors to accumulate ever-larger stores of user data, according to a critical new report released Monday.

