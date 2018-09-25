Michael Kors to Buy Versace in $2.1 Billion Deal

Michael Kors Holdings reached a deal to buy Italian fashion house Gianni Versace as the U.S. conglomerate expands its global fashion luxury group. Following the acquisition, the company will change its name to Capri Holdings.

As Newell Sheds Brands, a Familiar Foe Circles

Newell Brands, the struggling conglomerate that is unloading several household brands, could end up selling one of its oldest businesses, the United States Playing Card Company, maker of Bicycle playing cards.

Novartis to Cut 2,000 Jobs Amid Revamp

Novartis said it plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs as part of a global restructuring, the latest move by its new chief executive to refocus the pharmaceutical giant on higher-value drugs

SoftBank Leads $1 Billion Investment in Indian Hotel-Booking Startup

SoftBank Group is doubling down on one of its biggest bets in India by leading a $1 billion investment in hotel-booking startup OYO.

BMW Cuts 2018 Guidance

BMW said it cut its 2018 guidance, citing the effects of new testing regulations in Europe, increased goodwill, and trade tensions.

Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook

The two co-founders of Facebook's popular Instagram app are stepping down, a move marking continued tumult at the social-networking giant.

Commodities Giant Louis Dreyfus Revamps Its Leadership-Again

Louis Dreyfus said it has appointed a new chief executive and chief financial officer, marking a return of change at the top for one of the world's largest commodities traders.

Google CEO to Meet With Top GOP Lawmakers

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers on Friday and again at a public hearing this year, responding to new scrutiny of the company's work with China, its market power and alleged bias in its search results.

BNY Mellon to Wind Down Hedge-Fund Investment Unit

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. plans to close a fund-management subsidiary that invested in various hedge funds, as demand for such investment vehicles wanes.

Boeing Wins Chopper Deal

Boeing secured a Pentagon contract worth up to $2.4 billion to provide helicopters for protecting nuclear-missile bases. The aerospace giant is awaiting the outcome of a larger deal to build Air Force trainer jets.