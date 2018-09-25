Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/25/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Qualcomm Accuses Apple of Funneling Secrets to Rival Intel

Qualcomm accused Apple of funneling proprietary information to rival chip maker Intel, broadening a long-running legal battle. 

 
Uber Wins Court Appeal Over Drivers' Working Classification

Uber Technologies scored a legal victory over drivers after a federal appeals court dismantled the class-action status of a lawsuit that had sought to reclassify independent contractors as employees. 

 
Aurora Cannabis Gets High on Its Own Stash

The reason for the marijuana company's stock surge Tuesday is less than solid. 

 
Banco Santander Names UBS Investment Bank Head as Next CEO

Banco Santander SA named UBS Group AG's Andrea Orcel as its new CEO, propelling one of Europe's highest-profile investment bankers to the helm of a global banking giant. 

 
Snap Communications Head to Leave, Continuing String of Departures

Mary Ritti, one of Snap's earliest hires, announced she is leaving from top communications job, after announced exits of company's strategy head and CFO 

 
Arby's Parent to Buy Sonic for $2.3 Billion

Inspire Brands is buying Sonic for $2.3 billion, including debt, as the company created by the merger of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings seeks to build a portfolio of restaurant chains spanning the spectrum of fast food to casual dining. 

 
Verizon Launches Early-Retirement Program

Verizon has offered early-retirement packages to thousands of staff, as part of a broader cost-cutting effort. 

 
Michael Kors to Buy Versace in $2.1 Billion Deal

Michael Kors Holdings reached a deal to buy Italian fashion house Gianni Versace as the U.S. conglomerate expands its global fashion luxury group. 

 
Post Moonves, CBS Should Put More Women on TV

The dearth of female-powered content at CBS threatens to hurt its business. 

 
Instagram Co-Founders to Step Down From Facebook

The two co-founders of Facebook's popular Instagram app are stepping down, a move marking continued tumult at the social-networking giant.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:11pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : 24th annual Wild Horse and Burro Expo in Belton, Texas
PU
10:08pU.S. Treasury Yields Flirt With Seven-Year High
DJ
10:07pEurope needs a budget to counter populism's ascent - Moscovici
RE
10:06pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Reducing Primary Deficits Beginning in 2022
PU
10:06pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, Toasting Heads of State, Government Attending General Assembly, Hails Patriotism while Stressing Cosmopolitan Outlook for Common Humanity’s Sake
PU
10:06pSMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : Hyundai confirms fuel cell trucks to enter commercial operation
PU
10:04pU.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since 2000 -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:01pEU open to free trade but not Chequers customs plan - document
RE
09:56pIP AND BREXIT : The facts
PU
09:52pArgentina's Central Bank President Resigns-- 2nd update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
