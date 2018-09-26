State Officials Weigh Joint Probes of Big Tech Companies

State officials expressed concerns about technology giants' market dominance and user-privacy practices at a meeting hosted by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Nike's Sales Rise 10% on Higher Spending on Sneakers and Apparel

Nike posted a 10% increase in sales during the summer quarter, riding strong consumer spending in the U.S. and healthy demand outside its home market for the brand's sneakers and athletic apparel.

Nike Buzz Created Tough Expectations

Kaepernick ads sent stock to a record but solid earnings failed to further excite investors.

Congress Passes Bill Updating Music Copyright Protections for the Spotify Era

A bill overhauling music copyright law for the digital age won approval in the House of Representatives, the final hurdle before making its way to President Trump's desk.

Shareholders Win Vote Urging Smith & Wesson Maker to Review Safety Efforts

Investors in American Outdoor Brands Corp. on Tuesday won a shareholder vote urging the top U.S. firearm maker to do more to address gun violence.

Twitter Proposes Banning Dehumanizing Content

Twitter plans to expand its rules to no longer allow content that treats others as subhuman in its latest attempt to replace toxic speech with healthier discourse.

Facebook's Messing With Instagram Prompted Co-Founders' Departure

Instagram's co-founders increasingly clashed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a range of issues, including recent changes to the photo-sharing app that appeared designed to promote Facebook's growth at Instagram's expense.

Owners of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Face Few Good Options as Deadline Nears

The owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. continued Tuesday to negotiate a deal to finish the half-built project. But in some ways, the choice of whether to keep going amounts to a no-win proposition.

Former Bankrate CFO Sentenced to 10 Years for Accounting Fraud

The former chief financial officer of Bankrate, the financial services and marketing company, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for securities and accounting fraud.

Snap Communications Head to Leave, Continuing String of Departures

Mary Ritti, one of Snap's earliest hires, announced she is leaving from top communications job, after announced exits of company's strategy head and CFO