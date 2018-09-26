Log in
09/26/2018 | 09:16am CEST
State Officials Weigh Joint Probes of Big Tech Companies

State officials expressed concerns about technology giants' market dominance and user-privacy practices at a meeting hosted by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 

 
Delta Briefly Halts U.S. Departures Because of Tech Problem

Delta Air Lines briefly halted U.S. domestic departures on Tuesday evening because of what the carrier said was a problem with its computer network. 

 
CBS Names Richard Parsons as Interim Chairman

CBS Corp.'s board of directors has named Richard Parsons interim chairman, and two other longtime directors have resigned, in the latest significant change in the broadcaster's ranks, the company said. 

 
Nike's Sales Rise 10% on Higher Spending on Sneakers and Apparel

Nike posted a 10% increase in sales during the summer quarter, riding strong consumer spending in the U.S. and healthy demand outside its home market for the brand's sneakers and athletic apparel. 

 
Nike Buzz Created Tough Expectations

Kaepernick ads sent the stock to a record, but solid earnings failed to further excite investors. 

 
Congress Passes Bill Updating Music Copyright Protections for the Spotify Era

A bill overhauling music copyright law for the digital age won approval in the House of Representatives, the final hurdle before making its way to President Trump's desk. 

 
Shareholders Win Vote Urging Smith & Wesson Maker to Review Safety Efforts

Investors in American Outdoor Brands Corp. on Tuesday won a shareholder vote urging the top U.S. firearm maker to do more to address gun violence. 

 
Twitter Proposes Banning Dehumanizing Content

Twitter plans to expand its rules to no longer allow content that treats others as subhuman in its latest attempt to replace toxic speech with healthier discourse. 

 
Facebook's Messing With Instagram Prompted Co-Founders' Departure

Instagram's co-founders increasingly clashed with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a range of issues, including recent changes to the photo-sharing app that appeared designed to promote Facebook's growth at Instagram's expense. 

 
Owners of Last U.S. Nuclear Plant Face Few Good Options as Deadline Nears

The owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. continued Tuesday to negotiate a deal to finish the half-built project. But in some ways, the choice of whether to keep going amounts to a no-win proposition.

